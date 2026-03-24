Batavia Park District to host two egg hunts this weekend at Prairie Path Park

Batavia Park District’s free Community Egg Hunt starts at 9:30 a.m. on March 28 and includes a bounce house, photos with the bunny, and the hunt at 10 a.m. (Photo provided by the Batavia Park District )

Get ready for laughs, prizes and lots of eggs as the Batavia Park District is bringing back its favorite spring events, and families won’t want to miss the fun at Prairie Path Park.

Glow-in-the-dark adventure for middle schoolers

On March 27 at 7:45 p.m., kids ages 9-12 can join the Flashlight Egg Hunt at Prairie Path Park. Kids will search for eggs in the dark using flashlights and glow sticks. A few eggs are special golden eggs with fun prizes inside.

Bring a flashlight and a bag for collecting eggs. The cost is $15, and spots fill up fast, so register at bataviaparks.org/flashlight-egg-hunt.

“Our flashlight egg hunt is very popular,” said event chair Zach Mueller in a news release. “Kids love the challenge of hunting eggs in the dark. It’s always a race to see who finds the most, and who gets the golden eggs!”

Family Fun at the Community Egg Hunt

On March 28, families with younger kids can enjoy a free Community Egg Hunt at Prairie Path Park starting at 9:30 a.m. with a bounce house and visits and photos with the Bunny. The egg hunt begins right at 10 a.m., with age zones for ages 2, 3-4, and 5 and over. Don’t forget to bring a basket. After the hunt, stick around for photos with the Bunny and more bouncing fun.

“Families love this event,” Mueller said. “It’s a great way to kick off spring. Watching the joy on kids’ faces as they collect eggs makes it even better.”

For more information on our Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.