Egg hunts for kids, dogs and adults across the suburbs

Batavia Park District’s free Community Egg Hunt starts at 9:30 a.m. on March 28 and includes a bounce house, photos with the bunny, and the hunt at 10 a.m.Batavia Park District’s free Community Egg Hunt starts at 9:30 a.m. on March 28 and includes a bounce house, photos with the bunny, and the hunt at 10 a.m. (Photo provided by Batavia Park District. )

Grab your baskets and get ready to hunt for eggs and meet the Easter Bunny at events across the suburbs.

Saturday, March 21

Easter Egg Hunt at Olson’s Ace Hardware: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 21-22, at 700 N. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Crafts, prizes and an egg hunt. $28.52. Register via eventbrite.com.

Adult Egg Hunt: 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Berens Park baseball fields, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst. Adults 18 and older can hunt for eggs filled with treats. Food trucks and raffle. Free, but registration is required. epd.org.

Bunny Burrow Express: 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Saturdays, March 21, 28 and April 4, at Fox River Trolley Museum, South Elgin. Take a ride to the Easter Bunny’s “secret burrow” in vintage antique trolley cars, where there will be plenty of hidden eggs to find. All the little ones will receive a basket of their own to collect any magical eggs that are found. $30 per person. Approximately 75- minute ride. Boarding from Jon J. Duerr Forest Preserve. Advance tickets: foxtrolley.org.

Yorktown Center Bunny Bash: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Yorktown Center, 203 Yorktown Center, Lombard. Free family celebration filled with crafts, music and special character appearances. Mingle with the Easter Bunny. yorktowncenter.com.

Family Egg Hunt Adventure: 1:30-2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Lincoln Marsh, Harrison and Pierce avenues, Wheaton. Families can search for hidden eggs along the trails of Lincoln Marsh. For kids 10 and younger, accompanied by a nonpaying adult. Admission is $12 for Wheaton residents and $15 for nonresidents. Register: wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Sunday, March 22

Easter Egg Hunt: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Medinah Shrine, 550 Shriners Drive, Addison. Egg hunt, kids’ games, candy, ice cream, snacks and more. Net proceeds benefit the Medinah Shriners. Donations welcome. RSVP: medinah.org.

Thursday, March 26

Flashlight Egg Hunt: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Churchill Park, 271 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn. The egg hunt includes special eggs redeemable for grand prize baskets. Check-in starts at 7:45 and 8:45 p.m. Flashlight egg hunts will take place following a short hike through the Churchill Woods at approximately 8 and 9 p.m. Dress for the weather. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. $12-$24. Register: gepark.org.

Friday, March 27

Kids Mermaid Egg Hunt: 6-7 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Lakeview Fitness, 700 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Kids 8-12 can hunt for eggs in the pool. Bring a waterproof basket or bag. $3-$4. vhparkdistrict.org.

Bubbly Bunny Egg Hunt: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Adults-only flashlight egg hunt. Eggs will be filled with raffle tickets, candy and special prizes. Light snacks and beverages before the hunt. Dress for the weather. $20-$35 Register: gepark.org.

Flashlight Egg Hunt: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the ARC Center, 201 W. National St., West Chicago. Flashlight egg hunt at Reed-Keppler Park, then head to the ARC Center to redeem your eggs for prizes and visit with the Bunny. $10-$12 or $13 day of. Register: we-goparks.org.

Flashlight Egg Hunt: 8 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Randall Oaks Park, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Kids 9-14 should bring a flashlight and a bag to gather eggs filled with candy and prizes. There will be s’mores by the bonfire. $10-$15. Register: dtpd.org.

Shirley Gao of Naperville plays catch with her dad Yuan after during the Easter Egg Hunt held at Cantigny Sunday April 13, 2025. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

Saturday, March 28

Egg-Citing Egg Hunt and Bunny Breakfast: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. The Fox Lake Lions Club hosts a pancake breakfast featuring eggs, sausage and photo ops with the Bunny. $12 for adults, $7 for kids 4-10, and free for kids 3 and younger. The community egg hunt at 10 a.m. is free for kids ages 1-10. foxlake.org.

Geneva Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt: Seatings at 8:15 and 10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Persinger Rec Center gym, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Pancake breakfast sponsored by Buttermilk and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Bring your camera. Free egg hunt follows at 10 a.m. outside. $7 or $10 for nonresidents. Register: genevaparks.org.

Gurnee Bunny Bash: 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Viking Park Community Center, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Event includes Easter egg hunt, craft, and continental breakfast and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Event areas based on age groups. Parents and children 10 or older must register for the breakfast only option. $10-$16. Register: gurneeparkdistrict.com.

Breakfast with the Bunny & Easter Egg Hunt: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Barrington Park District, 235 Lions Drive, Barrington. A catered breakfast followed by an egg hunt. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Registration deadline: March 21. $20-$25 per child, $15-$19 per adult. barringtonparkdistrict.org.

Doggie Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Hartmann Park, 292 Oakwood Road, Vernon Hills. Dogs can hunt for eggs filled with treats. Each dog must be leashed and registered by an adult 18 or older. $3-$4. vhparkdistrict.org.

Dundee Township Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 28, at Randall Oaks Recreation Center outdoor field, 500 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. For kids 2-8. Space is limited; preregistration is required. Arrive 10 minutes early for check-in. If it rains, the hunt will move inside at Randall Oaks Recreation Center. $5-$9. Register: dtpd.org/egg-hunts.

Easter EGG-Stravaganza: 9 or 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Autumn Creek Elementary School, 2377 Autumn Creek Blvd., Yorkville. The Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department hosts an outdoor egg hunt (limit 10 eggs per child) and a visit with the Easter Bunny. Each child will receive an activity box filled with crafts, candy and more. Arrive 15 minutes early to check in. Bring your own basket. Registration is $10 per child; free for adults. yorkville.il.us.

Young participants take off for an egg hunt at Windy Acres Farm in Geneva on Friday, April 7, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Springtime at Windy Acres: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 28-29, and Friday and Saturday, April 3-4, at Windy Acres Farm, 37W446 Fabyan Pkwy., Geneva. Visit the Easter Bunny, baby petting zoo animals and Choo-Choo Express. Egg hunt is at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Doughnut decorating class and kids’ flower classes all day. $15 for kids and $7 for adults. Tickets: windyacresfarmstand.com.

Bloomingdale Lions Egg Hunt and Bunny Bash: 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, in Circle Park, 163 Fairfield Way, Bloomingdale. Bloomingdale Lions Club egg hunt begins promptly at 9:30 a.m. Dress for the weather. In the event of inclement weather, a limited number of activities will be moved indoors to the rec center. Bloomingdale Park District Bunny Bash follows with photos with the Bunny, crafts, Bloomingdale Public Library Book Walk, coloring contest and entertainment. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Eggceptional Easter Egg Trunk Hunt: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Johnston Rec Center parking lot, 172 S. Circle Ave., Bloomingdale. Sensory-friendly for kids with special needs. Hosted by Bloomingdale Lions and Bloomingdale Park District. In case of inclement weather, it will be moved to Westfield Middle School gym. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Lisle Easter Egg Hunt: 9:30-10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Children 10 and younger can hunt for eggs in designated areas of the park. Bring a basket. Specialized hunt times for different age groups, starting with those 2 and younger. Appearances by the Easter Bunny. $10 or $15 for nonresidents. Register by noon March 27; no walk-ups. Register: lisleparkdistrict.org.

60th annual Easter egg hunt: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Designated egg hunt areas for kids 9 or younger. Bring baskets. Arrive 15 minutes early. Each child is limited to 10 eggs. Rain or shine. stcparks.org.

Batavia Community Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. sharp Saturday, March 28, at Prairie Path Park, 813 Mark Twain Trails, Batavia. Separate egg hunt zones for kids ages 2, 3-5 and 5-8. Bring a basket. Also, visit with the Easter Bunny and bounce house. Arrive 15-20 minutes early. bataviaparks.org/event/egg-hunts/.

Bunny Hop Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 28, at the Cathy Mahoney Recreation Center, 4500 Belmont Road, Downers Grove. Annual egg hunt featuring Easter-themed crafts, inflatables and a visit with the Bunny. Open to kids 2-10, who must be supervised by an adult. $22 for residents or $33 for nonresidents. Registration must be completed in advance; no on-site registration will be accepted. dgparks.org.

Community Egg Hunt Extravaganza: Time slots available at 10 and 11 a.m. and noon Saturday, March 28, at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Fremont St., Arlington Heights. Kids 10 and younger can search the museum grounds for treat-filled eggs. After the egg hunt, explore the museum with a scavenger hunt, make a craft and take a picture with the Bunny. Registration required. $4-$10. ahpd.org.

Doggie Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Lincoln Park, on Lakewood Place, Aurora. Bring your cameras for photos with the Easter Bunny. Pet costumes welcome and a best costume prize awarded. First 50 furry friends receive a goodie bag. $5. Register: foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Doggie Egg Hunt & Bunny Photos: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at South Paw Dog Park, 129 W. National, West Chicago. Dogs can search for hidden, treat-filled eggs scattered throughout the park. Prizes, games, and activities for pups and their owners. Registration ends March 23. $8-$10. Register: we-goparks.org/special-events.

Doggie Eggs-travaganza: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Canine Corner Dog Park, 0S761 Old York Road, Elmhurst. Dogs can hunt for treat-filled eggs hidden throughout the park. Dogs who discover a “Golden Egg” will win a special prize basket. All dogs must be accompanied by a person at least 16 years old. Free, but registration is required at epd.org.

Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 28-29, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Cantigny’s annual celebration features an open-house-style egg hunt in the allée, where kids can redeem five empty eggs for a prize near the Tank Park; bring a basket or bag. Includes photo opportunities with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny in the Fountain Garden. Brunch buffet is available at Le Jardin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ($30 for adults, $20 for kids 3-12, and free for kids younger than 3), while the beer garden offers a la carte concessions. $16 per car. cantigny.org.

Hampshire Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. sharp Saturday, March 28, by the courts at Seyller Park, 400 E Jefferson St., Hampshire. Hosted by the Hampshire Township Park District and Ella Johnson Memorial Library. Arrive early to watch the Easter Bunny arrive on the Hampshire Fire Protection District fire engine at 9:45 a.m. Then line up on the walking path to hunt for eggs. Afterward, take a photo and visit with the Bunny in the community room. Kids’ games and activities on the courts. Lunch will be available from Waffadilla. Free; no registration required. facebook.com/hampshireparkdistrict.

Hanover Township’s “Hoppin’ for Hanover”: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 28, at Izaak Walton Youth Center, 899 Jay St., Elgin. Free egg hunts by age groups: ages 2-4 from 10:30-10:45 a.m.; 5-7 from 11-11:15 a.m.; and age 8-10 from 11:30-11:45 a.m. Bring a bag or basket. Games, pictures with the Bunny and crafts will be offered during each session. Registration is not required. Donate canned goods for the township’s food pantry. For information, call (847) 888-8329.

Westmont Easter Egg Hunt: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28, behind Westmont Community Center 75 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Kids 2-9 will be divided into four age categories. Easter Bunny will be on-site. No registration required. Free. westmontparks.org.

Lombard Egg Hunt: 10:40 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Lombard Common, on the field east of Paradise Bay Water Park, 427 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard. Hunt for eggs, prizes and candy; bring a basket. Mr. Bunny may make a guest appearance. Times: Kids younger than 3 and 3-4 at 10:40 a.m. and kids 5-7 and 8-10 at 11 a.m. No registration. Parents may accompany children, but may not assist. Free. lombardparks.com/egg-hunt.

Meet the Easter Bunny at the Grayslake Easter Egg Hunt March 28 at the Aquatic Football/Soccer Field in Central Park. Daily Herald file photo, March 2023

Grayslake Easter Egg Hunt: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Aquatic Football/Soccer Field in Central Park, 250 Library Lane, Grayslake. Egg hunt with separate zones for age groups ranging from 1-10. Registration deadline: March 21. $7-$9. glpd.com.

Doggie Egg Hunt: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at River Bend Community Park, 6N517 Geneva Ave., St. Charles. $5 per dog. Dogs can hunt for eggs filled with treats and prizes. All dogs must be on a nonretractable leash (max 6 feet), current on all vaccinations, wearing tags, and accompanied by at least one person 16 or older. Several pet vendors will be on-site. Register: stcparks.org/events.

Sign up for Gurnee Park District’s annual Bunny Bash event on Saturday, March 28. Courtesy of Gurnee Park District

Sunday, March 29

Bunny Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Take a photo with the Easter Bunny, who will be visiting between 9:30 a.m. and noon and 1-4 p.m. Plus, take a scenic hayride through the park and play spring games. Zoo admission rates apply. dtpd.org.

Swimming for Eggs: 2-3:45 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Rakow Center Indoor Pool, 665 Barrington Ave., Carpentersville. Kids ages 1 to 12 can hunt for eggs in the pool; bags supplied. Check-in 15 minutes before the event begins. The event will start promptly. Your child should be poolside, wearing swimming attire, and ready to go. $5-$9. Register: dtpd.org.

Pool Egg Hunt: Time slots at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at the Arlington Ridge Center, 660 N. Ridge Ave., Arlington Heights. Kids 2-7 can visit the Easter Bunny and collect candy-filled eggs in the Family Activity Pool. Bags are provided. Kids younger than 4 must be accompanied in the water by an adult. $13-$16. ahpd.org.

Tuesday, March 31

Doggie Easter Egg Hunt: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Circle Park, 163 Fairfield Way, Bloomingdale. Registration required by March 27; no drop-ins. $5. Register: bloomingdaleparks.org.

Wednesday, April 1

EcoLab — An egg-ceptional experiment: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at Barbara Belding Lodge at Brewster Creek Forest Preserve, 6N921 Route 25, St. Charles. During a laboratory session, delve into the ecology of birds, with a focus on the wonders of their eggs. Work together on an experiment that culminates in a product to take home and observe. The result of the experiment should show results by Easter. For ages 8 and older. $5. Register: kaneforest.com.

Thursday, April 2

Springtime Glow-up Game Night and Flashlight Egg Hunt: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at the Persinger Rec Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Team up or go solo in a Jumbo Screen Video Game Tournament and compete for prizes. Then grab a flashlight and hunt for glowing eggs. Includes music and snacks. $10 or $15 for nonresidents. Register: genevaparks.org.

Twilight Egg Hunt: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Lippold Park Boncosky Fields, 851 W. Route 176, Crystal Lake. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with games, food trucks and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, followed by staggered egg hunts for kids 3-11 starting at 7 p.m. Participants must bring their own flashlight and basket. Held rain or shine. Free. crystallakeparks.org.

Adult Egg Hunt: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at the Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave., Downers Grove. Second annual flashlight hunt for ages 21 and older features eggs filled with candy and raffle tickets for prizes like gourmet treats, gift cards and local experiences. Snacks are included; adult beverages for purchase. $38 or $48 for nonresidents. Register by March 26. dgparks.org.

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Veterans Memorial Park, 75 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Kids in second to eighth grade can find special eggs filled with prizes and candy. Bring a flashlight and a basket or bag. Register by March 30. $5-$7. Register: westmontparks.org.

Grayslake Flashlight Egg Hunt: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Alleghany Park, 31999 N. Alleghany Road, Grayslake. Hunt for eggs filled with candy, toys and prizes outside in the dark. Participants must bring flashlights and baskets. Register by March 26. $7 for residents, $9 for nonresidents. glpd.com.

Kids, age 5 or under, can join in spring-themed activities as part of Glen Ellyn Park District's Eggs-traordinary Egg Hunt on Friday, April 3, at Maryknoll Park in Glen Ellyn. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District )

Friday, April 3

Sensory-Friendly Egg Hunt: 9-9:30 a.m. Friday, April 3, at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. Open to individuals with special needs of all ages. Follow an accessible trail in search of colored eggs, nonfood goodies and allergen-free prizes. The hunt will feature smaller crowds, low noise volumes and a quiet zone. $10-$15. Register: gepark.org.

Easter Egg Scavenger “Hunt-ley”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 3, starting at the Huntley Area Chamber, 1 Union Special Plaza, Huntley. This family-friendly adventure takes participants on a route through local businesses to solve clues and win prizes. Plus, photos ops with the Easter Bunny. $5 per child. Register: huntleychamber.org.

Eggs-traordinary Egg Hunt: 10 or 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 3, at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. Kids 5 and younger, with an adult, can join Hopper Cottontail for photo opportunities and activities before the hunt begins. $10-$14. Register: gepark.org.

Dog Egg Hunt: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Hoffman Park on West Main Street, Cary. Pups can hunt for eggs at the dog park, with small dogs hunting from 5:30-6 p.m. and medium to large dogs hunting from 6:30-7 p.m. Owners must stay with their dogs and should bring a basket and a camera for photos with the Bunny. $7 per dog. carypark.com.

Flashlight Egg Hunt and Hike: 6-7:45 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles. All ages can join in a hike through the natural area. Bring a flashlight and basket. $12. Register: stcparks.org/events.

Pooched Pictures with the Bunny: 6-7 p.m. Friday, April 3, at municipal annex, 1 W. State St., South Elgin. Bring a camera for photos with your dog. Free. Register for a time slot: southelgin.com.

Easter Candy Hunt Under the Stars: 8-9 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Lions Park softball fields, Silver Lake Road north of 3 Oaks Road, Cary. Kids can hunt for candy and golden eggs with prizes inside. Bring a flashlight and a basket. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures. $15 for residents and $20 for nonresidents. carypark.com.

Saturday, April 4

Spring Egg-Stravaganza: 7:45-11:45 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2200 N. Cannon, Chicago. Egg hunts for kids 1-8 across six zones of varying difficulty. Tickets include unlimited rides on the Endangered Species Carousel and Lionel Train Adventure, plus face painting, music, photos with the Easter Bunny, animal chats with zoo experts and the Bunny Parade. $25 or $20 for members. Register: lpzoo.org.

Elmhurst Park District Egg Hunt: 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst. Food trucks, yard games and visits with the Easter Bunny. Kids 2-10 can search the fields for eggs; adults must accompany participants. Free. Register for a time slot. epd.org.

The Great Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at Frontier Sports Complex softball fields, 3380 Cedar Glade Road, Naperville. Naperville Jaycees will hide 14,000 eggs across the four ball fields, divided by age groups. Only kids 2 or younger may have help from a parent. Bring donations of nonperishable food items to benefit DuPage Pads. Arrive 30 minutes early; parking is limited. Free. naperjaycees.org.

Easter Party: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 680 S. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Crafts, breakfast and an interactive walk-through Easter Story. Finishes with an Easter egg hunt for kids up to fifth grade on the church lawn or indoors in the event of bad weather. Free. southminsterpc.org.

16th annual Helicopter Easter Egg Drop: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at Faith Lutheran Church, 3000 Liberty St. in Aurora. A helicopter will fly in and hover next to the church while it drops thousands of Easter eggs for elementary school kids to hunt. Enjoy food, games, and photos with the Easter Bunny inside the church afterward. Parking passes can be purchased through Eventbrite.com or via discoveringfaith.com/news. Limited amount of on-site parking passes but additional parking available at Young Elementary School on Liberty Street.

Long Grove Bunny Hop: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, in Historic Downtown Long Grove, 145 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Hosted by Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association, the Bunny Trail features treat-filled eggs at participating stops, photos with the Easter Bunny, fire truck tours with local first responders, face painting and coloring stations, and festive photo opportunities throughout downtown. Bunny Trail maps available at event tents. Free. longgrove.org/festival/bunny-hop

Palatine Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, outdoors at the Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road in Palatine. Over 3,000 Easter eggs for kids to find, which they can exchange for a goodie bag of candy. Children up to age 9 invited. Also, arts and crafts, music, and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Egg hunts will occur approximately every 20 minutes. Registration is available on the day-of, but they recommend preregistration by noon March 30 via tinyurl.com/PalJayceesEggHunt.

Sleepy Hollow Service Club Easter Egg Hunt: noon Saturday, April 4, at Sabatino Park, 145 Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. The event features several age categories, including a special needs group, ensuring everyone has a chance to participate. Children will scramble to find eggs left by the Easter Bunny, with some containing tickets for grand prizes. The Easter Bunny also will pose for pictures. Every participant will leave with the candy from their collected eggs and a few extra candy bars. Free. sleepyhollowil.org.

Sunday, April 5

Community Easter Egg Hunt: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at First Congregational Church of Evanston, 1445 Hinman Ave., Evanston. Free. firstchurchevanston.org.

Gary UMC Easter egg hunt: 10:15 a.m. Sunday, April 5, in Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Gary United Methodist Church’s annual egg hunt. garychurch.org

Saturday, April 11

Northbrook Park District’s Brunch with the Bunny: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at Techny Prairie Activity Center, 180 Anets Drive in Northbrook. Catered brunch offerings, spring-related arts and crafts, and a chance to meet and take pictures with the Spring Bunny. The morning will conclude with an egg hunt inside and outside of Techny Prairie Activity Center. $39-$49; kids under 2 free. Register: nbparks.org/event/bunnybrunch.