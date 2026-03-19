Revelator to bring the soulful sound of Tedeschi Trucks Band to Raue Center 

Revelator: A Tribute to Tedeschi Trucks Band will take the stage at Raue Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

Get ready for a night of soulful blues, fiery guitar and powerhouse vocals as Revelator: A Tribute to Tedeschi Trucks Band takes the stage at Raue Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

Since their formation in 2010, the Tedeschi Trucks Band has become one of the most dynamic and eclectic groups in modern roots and blues music, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Fronted by the Grammy Award-winning duo Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, the band has captivated audiences worldwide with its signature blend of blues, soul, rock, and gospel.

Revelator brings that spirit to life in Chicago, with Sophie Hafer delivering soulful, commanding lead vocals and Zach Avery channeling the fire of Derek Trucks on guitar. Backed by a powerhouse band featuring some of Chicago’s funkiest and most talented musicians, this show captures the heart, energy and authenticity of the Tedeschi Trucks Band experience.

Disclaimer: “Revelator” is not affiliated with Tedeschi Trucks Band and does not own the rights to the songs performed. All rights remain with the original songwriters and performers. This tribute is a celebration of their artistry and the inspiration they bring to audiences worldwide.

Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org, by calling the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or at 26 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake.