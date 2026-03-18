Pink Floyd tribute Think Floyd USA to play Raue Center for the Arts May 2

Think Floyd USA will bring an unforgettable night of iconic music, soaring vocals and immersive visual spectacle to Raue Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

Think Floyd USA, Chicago’s original and most celebrated Pink Floyd tribute, will bring an unforgettable night of iconic music, soaring vocals and immersive visual spectacle to Raue Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2.

With a powerhouse nine-piece ensemble of exceptional musicians and vocalists, Think Floyd USA delivers a meticulous, high-energy recreation of Pink Floyd’s legendary sound, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Their performances blend stunning lighting, multimedia effects and masterful musicianship to capture not just the music, but the atmosphere and emotion of the band that redefined rock history.

Audiences will experience everything from chart-topping hits like “Wish You Were Here” and “Comfortably Numb” to deep cuts cherished by devoted Floyd fans.

Whether you’re a lifelong Floyd devotee or discovering the magic for the first time, this immersive tribute promises a powerful musical journey through Pink Floyd’s groundbreaking legacy.

Tickets start at $53 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake