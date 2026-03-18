5 Things to Do: Bunny Bash at Starved Rock Lodge, ‘Sunday with the Rat Pack’ in La Salle this weekend

- Bunny Bash (Oglesby): Starved Rock Lodge will host their Bunny Bash from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, March 21. This event includes a festive breakfast, followed by an egg hunt, Easter crafts and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Adults are $32, kids 4-12 are $27 and under 4 are $10. Visit starvedrocklodge.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Sunday with the Rat Pack” (La Salle): Stage 212 in La Salle presents Sunday with the Rat Pack, starring Jerry Armstrong, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22. The show will feature music from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. Tickets are $15. Visit stage212.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Oglesby Bars Eggstravaganza Pub Crawl (Oglesby): The 5th annual Eggstravaganza Pub Crawl is from 1-8 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Start at any participating location, open an egg and enter to win each bar’s Grand Prize Basket. Visit the event’s Facebook page for a list of participating bars and for more information.
- Musician Darrell Data (Peru): Long-time Illinois Valley favorite Darrell Data will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20 at the Star Union Spirits Tasting Room in Peru. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
- Cover to Cover Tour: Women’s Edition (La Salle): The Hegeler-Carus mansion in La Salle is offering this special tour in March that focuses on the women of the mansion. The tour is offered at 10:30 a.m. March 20-21. This tour is 2.5 hours. Visit hegelercarus.org for more information.
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