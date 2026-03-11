5 Things to Do: St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade, Hi Infidelity in Geneva this weekend

- St. Patrick’s Parade (St. Charles): A full day of Irish-themed events in downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 14, beginning at 11 a.m. with an opening ceremony. The parade steps off at 2 p.m. in downtown St. Charles. Click here for more information and a full schedule.
- Wheatus (St. Charles): Rock band Wheatus, known best for their hit “Teenage Dirtbag,” will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Tickets start at $29. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Comedian Sean Patton (Batavia): The Comedy Vault in downtown Batavia welcomes comedian Sean Patton for four shows Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Hi Infidelity (Geneva): Hi Infidelity will perform the biggest rock anthems from the ‘80s at Evenflow in downtown Geneva at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Tickets are $10 for this 21 and over event. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Million Dollar Quartet” at Stolp Island Theatre (Aurora): Catch this hit musical about the famous 1956 recording session with Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins at the intimate Stolp Island Theatre in downtown Aurora. The show returned March 4 and runs through May 31. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene