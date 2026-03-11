5 Things to Do: Rock River Valley Shamrock Club parade & party, live Celtic rock music in Dixon this weekend

- Reilly - Celtic Rock with a Kick (Dixon): Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Dixon Historic Theatre with a performance from Celtic rock band Reilly at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Tickets start at $20. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Rock River Valley Shamrock Club (Dixon): It’s a St. Patrick’s Day parade and party with the Rock River Valley Shamrock Club on Saturday, March 14. The parade steps off at 3 p.m. from Dixon High School, and the party follows at 3:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Visit the club’s Facebook page for more information.
- Comedian Michael Palascak (Sterling): Comedian Michael Palascak will perform live stand-up comedy at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at The Rusty Fox Alehouse in Sterling. Palascak has been seen on national TV shows starring comedians Stephen Colbert, Jay Leno, James Corden, David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Craig Ferguson and more, as well as on “Last Comic Standing.” Visit Rusty Fox Ale House’s Facebook page for more information.
- Home & Garden Show (Sterling): Northland Mall will host the annual Home & Garden Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14. The event will feature local businesses and vendors. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14, at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling.
The Scene