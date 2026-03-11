5 Things to Do: La Salle’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Ottawa Restaurant Week continues this weekend

From festive St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to culinary events, live music, collectibles shows and bargain-hunting, there’s something for everyone around the Illinois Valley this weekend.
- St. Patrick’s Day Parade (La Salle): The City of La Salle’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and marches along First Street. Enjoy Irish charm in this vibrant community parade. Visit liveituplasalle.com/visit/events for more information.
- Ottawa Restaurant Week: Explore Ottawa’s exciting culinary scene during Ottawa Restaurant Week, which runs through March 21. Local restaurants will feature special menus showcasing the theme “Comfort Food Reimagined.” Enjoy modern twists on dishes such as pot roast, casseroles and mac and cheese. The Chef Signature Showcase will also offer multi-course tasting menus and unique creations. Visit the Ottawa Visitors Center Facebook page for more information.
- Jerry Armstrong Rat Pack Tribute & Blast From The Past (Marseilles): Rivers Edge Restaurant & Pub, 210 Commercial St. in Marseilles, will host this tribute show from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 13. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.
- Sports Cards, TCG & Collectibles Show (Marseilles): Enjoy a fun-filled day of sports cards, comics, toys and collectibles at the Sports Cards, TCG & Collectibles Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 227 E. Bluff St. in Marseilles. Admission is free. Visit tcbd.com for more information.
- Huge Winter Garage Sale (Princeton): The Bureau County Fairgrounds will host the Huge Winter Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Browse dozens of vendors selling antiques, collectibles, clothing, furniture and household items. The fairgrounds is located at 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton. Visit bureaucountyfair.com for more information.