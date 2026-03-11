5 things to do in McHenry County: ShamROCKS the Fox, Crystal Lake Home Show this weekend

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and more this weekend with festivals, live music, comedy and community events around McHenry County.
- ShamROCKS the Fox (McHenry): McHenry is the place to be this weekend, with the annual ShamROCKS the Fox festival, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. The three-day event, March 13-15, features Fox River dyeing, live music, a 5K run, a parade and more. Visit naturallymchenrycounty.com/shamrocks-the-fox for more information and a schedule of events.
- Crystal Lake Home Show (Crystal Lake): Explore exhibits and displays showcasing the latest home improvement products and services, along with ideas for remodeling, repairing and beautifying your home. The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 800 S. Route 31 in Crystal Lake. Admission is free. Visit crystallakehomeshow.com for more information.
- Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King (Crystal Lake): Enjoy the timeless music of Carole King, performed by tribute artist Tina Naponelli at 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St. Ticket prices start at $27. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
- The Best of The Second City (Woodstock): Enjoy a night of hilarious comedy from The Second City at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St. Ticket prices start at $40. Visit woodstockoperahouse.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- St. Patrick’s Celebration at The Dole (Crystal Lake): Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Dole mansion, 401 Country Club Road in Crystal Lake. The party runs from 2-9 p.m., with admission for adults 21 and older beginning at 7 p.m. The after-party at Lou’s Lounge begins at 9 p.m. Enjoy live music, Irish food and drink. Tickets are free, but reservations are requested. Visit thedole.org for more information.