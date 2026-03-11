Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 things to do in McHenry County: ShamROCKS the Fox, Crystal Lake Home Show this weekend

The Dundee Scottish Pipe Band performs as part of the ShamROCKS the Fox Parade in McHenry on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

The Dundee Scottish Pipe Band performs as part of the 2025 ShamROCKS the Fox Parade in McHenry. This year's parade steps off at noon Saturday, March 14. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

By 5 Things to Do in McHenry County

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and more this weekend with festivals, live music, comedy and community events around McHenry County.

  1. ShamROCKS the Fox (McHenry): McHenry is the place to be this weekend, with the annual ShamROCKS the Fox festival, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. The three-day event, March 13-15, features Fox River dyeing, live music, a 5K run, a parade and more. Visit naturallymchenrycounty.com/shamrocks-the-fox for more information and a schedule of events.
  2. Crystal Lake Home Show (Crystal Lake): Explore exhibits and displays showcasing the latest home improvement products and services, along with ideas for remodeling, repairing and beautifying your home. The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 800 S. Route 31 in Crystal Lake. Admission is free. Visit crystallakehomeshow.com for more information.
  3. Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King (Crystal Lake): Enjoy the timeless music of Carole King, performed by tribute artist Tina Naponelli at 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St. Ticket prices start at $27. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
  4. The Best of The Second City (Woodstock): Enjoy a night of hilarious comedy from The Second City at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St. Ticket prices start at $40. Visit woodstockoperahouse.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. St. Patrick’s Celebration at The Dole (Crystal Lake): Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Dole mansion, 401 Country Club Road in Crystal Lake. The party runs from 2-9 p.m., with admission for adults 21 and older beginning at 7 p.m. The after-party at Lou’s Lounge begins at 9 p.m. Enjoy live music, Irish food and drink. Tickets are free, but reservations are requested. Visit thedole.org for more information.
5 Things to DoMcHenry CountyThe SceneThe Scene - McHenry CountyMcHenry County Front Headlines