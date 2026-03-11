5 things to do in DeKalb County: St. Patrick’s Day Fun Run, World of Reading and ‘Schoolhouse Rock! Live Jr.’

From festive St. Patrick’s Day fun to family-friendly activities, live music, theater and fundraising dinners, there’s plenty happening around DeKalb County this weekend.
- St. Patrick’s Day 0.1K Fun Run (DeKalb): Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, will host this annual 0.1K Fun Run and St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday, March 14. The “race” starts at 10 a.m. and benefits Habitat for Humanity. It will be followed by an awards presentation, then live music and corned beef and cabbage specials. Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and last-place finishers. Visit fattysniu.com for more information.
- “It’s Not Easy Being Green” Party (Genoa): Warehouse on Park, 662 Park Ave. in Genoa, will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the arrival of spring at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. This free event will feature live music from B.B. & The Billies, who will perform country hits from artists like Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Buck Owens and more. This event is for adults age 21 and older. Visit thewarehouseonpark.com for more information.
- World of Reading (DeKalb): The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host World of Reading, one of its biggest events of the year, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Families can enjoy crafts and activities for all ages. This event is free. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
- “Schoolhouse Rock! Live Jr.” (Sandwich): The Parkview Christian Academy Theater Department will present this musical based on the popular Saturday morning educational program at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 Railroad St. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Faranda’s Fish Fry Fundraiser (DeKalb): The Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St. in DeKalb, hosts fish fry fundraisers from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Easter. Guests can choose from 10 entrees with five side choices. Entrees come with soup, salad and dessert stations. Ten percent of all sales will be donated to local nonprofits. Visit farandas.com for more information.