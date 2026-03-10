Geneva’s Niche marks 20 years of fine dining

Niche Restaurant, at 14 S. Third St., Geneva, marks 20 years in business this year. (Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

Niche Restaurant in Geneva is marking 20 years in business this year, according to a news release.

Owners Andrea Redmond and Vince Balistreri built a loyal following for their inventive cuisine, known for modern fusion with classic dishes and offering meticulous presentation and bold flavor.

“To reach 20 years is a meaningful milestone for us,” Balistreri said in the release. “We’re grateful to our guests and the Geneva community for their continued support, and we’re excited to celebrate this year while looking ahead to what’s next.”

Niche, at 14 S. Third St., earned regional and national recognition for its food, drink program and hospitality, reinforcing its reputation as a standout dining destination.

Niche is also known for its beverages of fine wines, craft beers and small-batch bourbon and whiskey.

To highlight its anniversary year, Niche will host a series of curated monthly dinners listed on its website nichegeneva.com.

Niche will also offer two celebratory dinners with a commemorative multi-course menu on Aug. 26 and 27, the release stated.

As part of its anniversary celebration, Niche is expanding with a new back patio, which is scheduled to open this summer.