Ottawa Restaurant Week to showcase local dining, support food pantry

A new downtown business group, Ottawa Downtown Association, kicked off late last year with the goal of supporting downtown Ottawa businesses as well as residents and tourists. (Derek Barichello)

A dozen local restaurants in Ottawa will serve up their own creative takes on classic Midwest comfort food during Restaurant Week, a two-week celebration of the city’s food scene that will also support those in need.

The event runs March 8–21 with restaurant kitchens offering special menu items built around the theme of “Comfort Food Reimagined.”

Twelve restaurants are participating, including Burger and Sushi House, The Lone Buffalo, Misfits, Keagan’s Irish Pub, Valentino’s Pasta & Wine, The Beach House, The Cheese Shop, Pine Hills, Saffron Bazaar, Jeremiah Joe Coffee, Rosati’s and Berta’s Tap.

Chefs from participating restaurants will offer modern twists on familiar favorites like pot roast, casseroles and mac and cheese, along with other unique dishes and tasting menus.

“Our Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled that the Ottawa Visitors Center is sponsoring Restaurant Week in our community,” said Ottawa Chamber of Commerce Executive DirectorJay McCracken. “This exciting event highlights the fine restaurants in Ottawa, allowing both tourists and residents from our beautiful Illinois Valley to experience the tremendous variety of delicious food that Ottawa has to offer.”

McCracken said the event also reflects how the city’s culinary scene has grown in recent years.

“Ottawa has over 52 restaurants and bars now, and there is a growing cooperative spirit among them,” McCracken said. “We love being known as a ‘foodie’ destination in Illinois.

“While enjoying our culinary delights, we encourage everyone to shop in our vibrant stores throughout our shopping districts in Ottawa.”

The charitable aspect of the two-week showcase came from conversations that Donna Reynolds of the Ottawa Visitors Center had with one of the participating restaurants.

Diners can also participate in a Dining Passport promotion by picking up a passport at the Ottawa Visitors Center and collecting stamps from participating restaurants throughout the event.

McCracken confirmed that completed passports can be returned to the visitors center for a chance to win more than $200 in dining gift cards.

Visit the Ottawa Visitors Center Facebook page for more information.

An aerial view of the fall colors at Washington Square downtown Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (Scott Anderson)

Haze from the Canadian wildfires sweeps across downtown Ottawa on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Downtown Ottawa (Scott Anderson)

A view of the Lone Buffalo and Tangled Roots Brewing company downtown Ottawa on March 5, 2021. (Scott Anderson)