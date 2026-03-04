5 Things to Do: Revolución de Amor – A Tribute to Maná in Dixon, Circus of Bubbles and more this weekend

- Circus of Bubbles LIVE (Dixon): Ringling Bros. alumnus Kirk Marsh will be performing circus acts and soap bubble tricks in this family-friendly show at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at The Dixon: Historic Theatre. The show will also include bubble sculptures, giant bubbles, bubbles that burst into flame and more. Ticket prices start at $5. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Revolución de Amor – A Tribute to Maná (Dixon): The Dixon Historic Theatre will host Revolución de Amor – A Tribute to Maná at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Revolución de Amor is the ultimate tribute to the iconic Mexican rock group, Maná. Tickets start at $25. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- “A Night in Hollywood” Adult Prom (Oregon): The United Way of Ogle County will host “A Night in Hollywood” Adult Prom from 6-10 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Stronghold Center in Oregon. This fundraising event will have heavy appetizers, a cash bar, a live DJ and dancing, photo booths, a silent auction, raffles and more. Tickets are $50 per person or $95 per couple. Visit uwogle.org/a-night-in-hollywood-adult-prom for more information.
- Spring Arts, Crafts & Vendors Show (Sterling): Northland Mall will host the Spring Arts, Crafts & Vendors Show from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Shop for arts and crafts from a wide variety of vendors. Visit Northland Mall’s Facebook page for more information.
- Comedian Michael Palascak (Sterling): Comedian Michael Palascak will perform live stand-up comedy at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at The Rusty Fox Alehouse in Sterling. Palascak has been seen on national TV shows starring comedians Stephen Colbert, Jay Leno, James Corden, David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Craig Ferguson and more, as well as on “Last Comic Standing.” Visit Rusty Fox Ale House’s Facebook page for more information.
The Scene