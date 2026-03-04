5 Things to Do: Ottawa Restaurant Week, Utica St. Patrick’s Parade this weekend in the Illinois Valley

- St. Patrick’s Parade (Utica): Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a few days early at Utica’s St. Patrick’s Parade at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Enjoy family-friendly activities, music, bagpipers and local business specials and more at this festive annual event. Visit utica-il.gov/events-new/st-patricks-celebration-parade
- Ottawa Restaurant Week: Explore Ottawa’s exciting culinary scene during Ottawa Restaurant Week, which kicks off March 8 and runs through March 21. Local restaurants will offer special menus that center around the theme “Comfort Food Reimagined.” Enjoy modern twists on dishes like pot roast, casseroles and mac & cheese. The Chef Signature Showcase will also offer multi-course tasting menus and unique creations. Visit the Ottawa Visitors Center Facebook page for more information.
- Windy City Dueling Pianos (Marseilles): Windy City Dueling Pianos will perform at Rivers Edge Restaurant & Pub at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. Visit the Rivers Edge Facebook page for more information.
- ‘90s Singalong Dine & Rewind (Oglesby): Starved Rock Lodge will host this nostalgic ‘90s-themed event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Sing and dance to the biggest hits from the ‘90s while enjoying lunch and mimosas. Come dressed in your best ‘90s-inspired look. Tickets are $35 for food only and $50 for food and mimosas. Visit Starved Rock Lodge’s website for more information.
- Cabin Fever Brunch (Tonica): Camp Aramoni in Tonica will host this comfort food brunch to help you shake off the winter blues on Sunday, March 8. Seatings are available at 10:15 and 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $32 per person. Visit camparamoni.com/occasion/cabin-fever-brunch for more information or to make reservations.
The Scene