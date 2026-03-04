5 Things to Do: Maple Sugaring in Oswego, live comedy in Sandwich this weekend

- Comedian John Caparulo (Sandwich): Laugh out loud with comedian John Caparulo, who’s known for his dry, no-nonsense humor, as he performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Sandwich Opera House. Tickets start at $39. Click here for more information.
- Maple Sugaring (Oswego): Learn how to identify maple trees and watch the tapping and boiling process at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Waa Kee Sha Park in Oswego. This family-friendly event also includes a nature walk and some sweet surprises. The cost is $10 per person for residents, $12 for nonresidents. Click here for more information.
- Live music from JEFF (Yorkville): The band JEFF returns to Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The band will perform hits from Bon Jovi, Weezer, Poison, Taylor Swift, Motley Crue, Beatles, Tom Petty and many more. Click here for more information.
- The Hobby Box Kendall Card Show (Oswego): Check out Kendall County’s largest card show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at Elite Sports Performance, 1517 Mitchell Drive, Oswego. Check out a variety of sports cards, Pokemon and other trading card games. Admission is $3 per person. Click here for more information.
- Chili Cook-Off (Yorkville): Fox Republic Brewing Co. in Yorkville will host a chili cook-off from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Click here for more information.
