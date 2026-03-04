Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: Maple Sugaring in Oswego, live comedy in Sandwich this weekend

Sap drips from a tree during Maple Sugaring Days at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve Saturday March 5, 2022 in St. Charles.

Learn how to tap maple trees during a Maple Sugaring event at Waa Kee Sha Park in Oswego on Saturday, March 7. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

By 5 Things to Do in Kendall County
  1. Comedian John Caparulo (Sandwich): Laugh out loud with comedian John Caparulo, who’s known for his dry, no-nonsense humor, as he performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Sandwich Opera House. Tickets start at $39. Click here for more information.
  2. Maple Sugaring (Oswego): Learn how to identify maple trees and watch the tapping and boiling process at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Waa Kee Sha Park in Oswego. This family-friendly event also includes a nature walk and some sweet surprises. The cost is $10 per person for residents, $12 for nonresidents. Click here for more information.
  3. Live music from JEFF (Yorkville): The band JEFF returns to Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The band will perform hits from Bon Jovi, Weezer, Poison, Taylor Swift, Motley Crue, Beatles, Tom Petty and many more. Click here for more information.
  4. The Hobby Box Kendall Card Show (Oswego): Check out Kendall County’s largest card show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at Elite Sports Performance, 1517 Mitchell Drive, Oswego. Check out a variety of sports cards, Pokemon and other trading card games. Admission is $3 per person. Click here for more information.
  5. Chili Cook-Off (Yorkville): Fox Republic Brewing Co. in Yorkville will host a chili cook-off from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Click here for more information.
The SceneKendall CountyEntertainment5 Things to DoThe Scene - Kendall CountyKendall County Front Headlines