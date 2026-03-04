5 Things to Do in Will County: Drew & Ellie Holcomb at Rialto, living history encounter and more this weekend

- Drew & Ellie Holcomb (Joliet): The Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet will host the Americana duo and married couple Drew & Ellie Holcomb as they bring their “Never Gonna Let You Go” tour to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Tickets are $40. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
- Grunge tribute concert (Joliet): The Forge in Joliet will host tribute bands Too Fighters, Little Bitter and Hervana at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The bands will pay tribute to Foo Fighters, Nirvana and Alice in Chains. Visit theforgelive.com/event/too-fighters for more information.
- Living History Encounter: Survival Foods (Romeoville): Learn how food was prepared and preserved to get through 19th-century winters while exploring basic cooking techniques and tools at this event from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. This event is free and for all ages. Visit reconnectwithnature.org for more information.
- Mickey O’Brien & Friends (Lockport): Enjoy live jazz, R&B and pop music from Mickey O’Brien & Friends at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at The Roxy in Lockport. Tickets are $15 at the door. Visit roxylockport.com for more information.
- Spring Art & Craft Fair (Joliet): Cantigny Post #367 VFW will host a Spring Art & Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The Post is located at 826 Horseshoe Drive in Joliet. For more information, call 815-722-5398.
The Scene