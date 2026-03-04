Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do in Will County: Drew & Ellie Holcomb at Rialto, living history encounter and more this weekend

Singer-songwriters Drew and Ellie Holcomb will bring their “Never Gonna Let You Go” tour to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Saturday, March 7.

Singer-songwriters Drew and Ellie Holcomb will bring their “Never Gonna Let You Go” tour to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Saturday, March 7. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

By 5 Things to Do in Joliet and Will County
  1. Drew & Ellie Holcomb (Joliet): The Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet will host the Americana duo and married couple Drew & Ellie Holcomb as they bring their “Never Gonna Let You Go” tour to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Tickets are $40. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
  2. Grunge tribute concert (Joliet): The Forge in Joliet will host tribute bands Too Fighters, Little Bitter and Hervana at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The bands will pay tribute to Foo Fighters, Nirvana and Alice in Chains. Visit theforgelive.com/event/too-fighters for more information.
  3. Living History Encounter: Survival Foods (Romeoville): Learn how food was prepared and preserved to get through 19th-century winters while exploring basic cooking techniques and tools at this event from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. This event is free and for all ages. Visit reconnectwithnature.org for more information.
  4. Mickey O’Brien & Friends (Lockport): Enjoy live jazz, R&B and pop music from Mickey O’Brien & Friends at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at The Roxy in Lockport. Tickets are $15 at the door. Visit roxylockport.com for more information.
  5. Spring Art & Craft Fair (Joliet): Cantigny Post #367 VFW will host a Spring Art & Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The Post is located at 826 Horseshoe Drive in Joliet. For more information, call 815-722-5398.
The SceneWill CountyEntertainment5 Things to DoThe Scene - Will & Grundy countiesWill County Front Headlines