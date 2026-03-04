5 things to do in DeKalb County: Live comedy in Sandwich, Home & Business Expo in Genoa and more this weekend

- Home & Business Expo (Genoa): The Genoa Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Home & Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Genoa Kingston High School. Learn about local businesses and nonprofits, and sample food and drinks from local restaurants, bakeries and vendors at the Taste of Genoa. Visit genoaareachamber.com/chamber-event/home-business-expo/ for more information.
- Comedian John Caparulo (Sandwich): Laugh out loud with comedian John Caparulo, who’s known for his dry, no-nonsense humor, as he performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Sandwich Opera House. Tickets start at $39. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information.
- Faranda’s Fish Fry Fundraiser (DeKalb): The Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s hosts fish fry fundraisers from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Easter. Guests can choose from 10 entrees with five side choices. Entrees come with soup, salad and dessert stations. Ten percent of all sales will be donated to local nonprofits. Visit farandas.com for more information.
- Soup-er Sundays (DeKalb): Join the Glidden Historical Center at noon Sunday, March 8 for “’Absorbing Ambition:’ Clinton Rosette, the DeKalb press, and the campaign to bring NIU to DeKalb” with John Paris, associate professor of history, at College of DuPage. Enjoy soup and homestead tours along with the program. Tickets are $5 per person. Visit gliddenhomestead.org for more information.
- Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra (DeKalb): Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform their spring concert, “Spring Pops: A Celebration of American Film Composers,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20 at NIU’s Boutell Memorial Concert Hall. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $8 for students and children. Visit kishorchestra.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
