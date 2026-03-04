5 Things to Do: Howl at the Moon at Morton Arboretum, Elmhurst St. Patrick’s Day Parade and more

- Elmhurst St. Patrick’s Day Parade (Elmhurst): Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early with this annual festive parade at noon Saturday, March 7. The parade will begin at the intersection of Wilson Street and Spring Road and continue north on Spring Road in Elmhurst. Visit elmhurststpatsparade.com for more information.
- The Ten Tenors (Glen Ellyn): The Ten Tenors will bring their 30th anniversary world tour to the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Enjoy 10-part harmonies in operatic arias, soulful ballads and more. Visit atthemac.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Howl at the Moon (Lisle): The Morton Arboretum will host the Howl2Go ensemble, a traveling version of Howl at the Moon’s legendary dueling pianos show, on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7 for live music, dancing and delicious food in The Gingko Room Visitor Center. Tickets are $50 per person. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Trivia Night: Americana (Wheaton): The DuPage County Historical Museum will host Trivia Night: Americana at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. This event, which is for adults 21 and over, will test your knowledge of pop culture and American history. Proceeds will benefit the musuem. Tickets are $200 for a team of six or $40 per individual. Click here for more information.
- “Million Dollar Quartet” (Aurora): “Million Dollar Quartet” returns to the intimate Stolp Island Theatre in downtown Aurora March 4, with shows running through May 31. The musical recreates a legendary night in music when Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins met up for an impromptu jam session at Sun Studio in Memphis on Dec. 4, 1956. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets to this award-winning show.
The Scene