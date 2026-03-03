Discover delicious dining with the 2026 Downtown Batavia Restaurant Guide

The Downtown Batavia Restaurant Guide is now available. Learn about the city's dining scene, including Bocaditos Cafe (pictured here). (APRIL DUDA PHOTOGRAPHY)

The newly updated 2026 Downtown Batavia Restaurant Guide features 35 incredible local businesses across downtown Batavia to help you explore the city’s local dining scene.

Highlighting the best bars, breweries, coffee, treats and restaurants, the guide makes it easier than ever to eat local, according to a news release.

Not sure where to go next? Let the new Downtown Batavia Restaurant Guide be your go-to for Friday nights out, brunch with friends, family dinners or a solo lunch break.

From globally inspired flavors to cozy cafés, craft cocktails to comfort food classics, these local restaurants are serving up more than just meals—they’re creating spaces to gather, connect and celebrate.

Click here to check out the Restaurant Guide and plan your next meal out.

“The Downtown Batavia Restaurant Guide continues to be a powerful tool to support our small businesses,” Kristen Desler, assistant director of Batavia MainStreet, said in the news release. “With thousands of views each year, the guide helps connect residents and visitors with new dining options and longtime favorites. We hope this guide inspires everyone to make dining local part of their routine—every time you choose a locally owned restaurant, you’re supporting dreams, families and the heartbeat of our downtown.”