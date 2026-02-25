Festival of the Sugar Maples set for March 7-8, 14-15 in Marengo

McHenry County Conservation District will host its annual Festival of the Sugar Maples event on Saturdays and Sundays, March 7-8, and March 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coral Woods Conservation Area in Marengo. (Photo provided by McHenry County Conservation District )

The event introduces visitors to the process of turning sap from maple treesinto maple syrup through hour-long tours, hands-on demonstrations and activities. This is a free,drop-in event. All ages are welcome, according to a news release from McHenry County Conservation District.

Tours begin every 15 minutes. Participants can expect to learn about the history of maple sugaring and the evolution of the sap collection process. They can also get a firsthand look at how maple sap is turned into syrup at the evaporator house. They can even purchase a spile to try their hand at tapping their own trees at home. Maple syrup and other maple products will be available on site for purchase.

For more information, visit mccdistrict.org.