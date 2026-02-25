5 things to do in McHenry County: ABBA tribute concert, Woodstock Indoor Market this weekend

- Theatre 121’s “Singin’ in the Rain” (Woodstock): Theatre 121 presents the classic musical “Singin’ in the Rain” with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at the Woodstock Opera House. Visit the Woodstock Opera House’s website for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Fall in Love with History (Union): The McHenry County Historical Society & Museum presents an afternoon of games, treats and more. This free event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at the museum, 6422 Main St., in Union. Visit the museum’s website for more information.
- Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute (McHenry): This tribute concert to ABBA at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at The Vixen will have everyone on their feet dancing to songs like “Dancing Queen,” “Mama Mia,” “Fernando” and more. This is an all-ages show. Visit thevixenmchenry.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Woodstock Indoor Market (Woodstock): Shop at Woodstock’s Indoor Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at All Seasons Orchard in Woodstock. Enjoy live music by Nate Bjorge while browsing goods from more than 45 vendors. Visit woodstockfarmersmarket.org for more information.
- 4th Fridays Art Show (Crystal Lake): Nancy Merkling Productions presents the 4th Fridays Art Show from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 at The Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake. The event features four art exhibits, live music, snacks and a bar. Tickets are $10 per person, children 17 and under are free with a paying adult. Visit thedole.org for more information.
The Scene