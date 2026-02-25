Shaw Local

5 things to do in McHenry County: ABBA tribute concert, Woodstock Indoor Market this weekend

By 5 Things to Do in McHenry County
  1. Theatre 121’s “Singin’ in the Rain” (Woodstock): Theatre 121 presents the classic musical “Singin’ in the Rain” with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at the Woodstock Opera House. Visit the Woodstock Opera House’s website for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. Fall in Love with History (Union): The McHenry County Historical Society & Museum presents an afternoon of games, treats and more. This free event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at the museum, 6422 Main St., in Union. Visit the museum’s website for more information.
  3. Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute (McHenry): This tribute concert to ABBA at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at The Vixen will have everyone on their feet dancing to songs like “Dancing Queen,” “Mama Mia,” “Fernando” and more. This is an all-ages show. Visit thevixenmchenry.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  4. Woodstock Indoor Market (Woodstock): Shop at Woodstock’s Indoor Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at All Seasons Orchard in Woodstock. Enjoy live music by Nate Bjorge while browsing goods from more than 45 vendors. Visit woodstockfarmersmarket.org for more information.
  5. 4th Fridays Art Show (Crystal Lake): Nancy Merkling Productions presents the 4th Fridays Art Show from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 at The Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake. The event features four art exhibits, live music, snacks and a bar. Tickets are $10 per person, children 17 and under are free with a paying adult. Visit thedole.org for more information.
