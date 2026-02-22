Broadway star, Elgin native Courtney Reed to be inducted into Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame March 27

Elgin native Courtney Reed, who played the role of Jasmine in the Broadway musical "Aladdin," will be inducted into the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame in 2026. (Photo by Cylla Von Tiedemann, Disney Theatrical )

Elgin native Courtney Reed fell in love with theatre at 6 years old when she appeared as a mouse in a Children’s Theatre of Elgin production of “Cinderella.”

That beginning led to Reed’s career on Broadway, and a starring role as the original “Princess Jasmine” in the Disney musical “Aladdin” in 2014.

Today she is an acclaimed musical theatre performer and will be one of the youngest inductees into the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame on Friday, March 27 at Eagle Brook Country Club in Geneva.

“Honestly, I could talk for hours about how CTE has enhanced my life, and contributed to where I am today,” Reed said in a news release from the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame.

Reed continued to pursue theatre in high school at Elgin’s Larkin High School Visual and Performing Arts Academy with a focus on drama. She graduated in 2002 and went on to earn a degree in musical theatre at the Chicago College of Performing Arts.

Reed received a Grammy® nomination as the original Princess Jasmine in Disney’s smash Broadway hit “Aladdin.” She later went on to reprise the role in the North American Tour and once again in London’s West End production as part of its closing cast. Reed returned to the Broadway production for a limited engagement and took her final bow as Princess Jasmine on October 27, 2019.

“She’s the best Disney princess of all time,” Reed said in the news release. “She’s extra special, because for me, someone of mixed ethnicity, you grow up and [Disney princesses] all have blond hair and blue eyes, and you wished you looked like them, but you don’t.”

Reed is an original co-founder and co-producer of the globally touring “Disney Princess – The Concert.” She just completed a Japanese tour of the production January 2026 and will be part of a U.S. tour in April with other Broadway performers.

Reed also starred for over two years as “Satine” in the Broadway and First National Tour productions of “Moulin Rouge!”

She also starred in Lauren Yee’s award-winning play “Cambodian Rock Band” and gave her first solo concert, “Confessions of a Broadway Princess,” at Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York City. Reed was also a starring cast member in the musical “Reunions,” presented at New York City Center Stage II in the Fall of 2025.

Reed appeared in Drake Doremus’ feature film “Endings, Beginnings” starring Shailene Woodley in 2019. Over the past several years, she has appeared on several television shows, including “Liza on Demand,” “Search Party,” “The Affair,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “White Collar,” “NYC 22″ and “CSI: NY.”

Reed is also the founder of her all-female-run company “Gagged Chokers.”

The Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame recognizes artists associated with the Fox Valley by birth, education, residence or service, who have achieved international or national acclaim. Candidates should have completed 20 years in their professional field and received recognition for excellence.

The honor is for living artists or can be awarded posthumously.

Tickets are $75 and a portion of the proceeds will be used to promote the arts in the Fox Valley with a free event for children and the community.

For more information, email info@fvahf.org, visit the Facebook and Instagram pages, or FVAHF.org.