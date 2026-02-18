Uncorked: Stoller’s has Oregon covered from north to south

Stoller Family Estate has grown in volume while continuing to improve its portfolio.

It’s a testy balancing act that founding winemaker Melisa Burr has deftly managed.

The confidence surrounding Stoller’s Pinot Noir and Chardonnay today isn’t hype, it’s earned. Years of collective work, vineyard refinement and expanded production capacity have elevated the wines to their clearest expressions yet.

“So much collective work has gone into those wines,” Burr said. “We keep improving because we’re a team that’s willing to try new things.”

Pinot Noir remains Oregon’s ultimate test because of its transparent, finicky and nature that is vintage-driven.

“It’s always on the edge,” Burr said. “Too hot, too cold, rain, ripeness…you take chances.”

That tension defines the Willamette Valley, where estate bottlings from Stoller and Chehalem Mountain focus tightly on site specificity. Pinot tells a precise story of place and those vineyards are uniquely suited for the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Chardonnay has emerged as one of Oregon’s quiet success stories. Cool nights preserve acidity, delivering citrus energy and stone-fruit purity that warmer regions struggle to replicate.

Dundee Hills volcanic soils add layers of baking spice, lime zest and structure that reward patience. Though still a smaller percentage of statewide plantings, Chardonnay’s momentum is undeniable and Stoller is deeply invested in its future.

That same belief in Oregon’s potential drove Stoller’s acquisition of Elouan. A move that doubled production to roughly 300,000 cases and expanded the winery’s reach from north to south.

“It’s exciting because it gives us the whole Oregon story,” Burr said. “It will be neat to contrast the AVAs. The southern AVA is a bit new to us, so we are learning a lot but positioned to make it, sell it and see where the story goes over the next couple of years. It might take 24 months for the rhythm to hit as we start to make the wines and get through the existing inventory.”

Previously under California ownership, Elouan now operates with a distinctly Oregon lens. With 300 acres acquired in 2018, estate chemistry and long-term vineyard control are now possible.

Southern Oregon introduces new climates, soils and rhythms. Burr acknowledged it may take 24 months or more for everything, from farming to inventory cycles to sync. But that learning curve is part of the appeal.

Rather than reinvent Elouan, Stoller is refining it: keeping the name, elevating presentation and allowing it to evolve as a sibling brand that is related, but distinct. While estate wines focus tightly on a sense of place, Willamette Valley bottlings operate as a mosaic.

Even Stoller’s rosé reflects this balance of intuition and precision. What began nearly two decades ago as a risky, almost impulsive 100-case experiment has become one of the winery’s largest bottlings, now at 20,000 cases annually.

Early reliance on saignée and blending gave way to something more intentional. Vineyard management, harvest timing, skin contact, sugar levels and yeast selection are now carefully controlled to ensure consistency without sacrificing vintage character.

“Pinot gives you everything you need for rosé,” Burr said. “It has high acid, low tannin and complex red fruit.”

But turning that potential into reliability required years of adjustment. Today, the wine is lean, racy and vibrant.

Across Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Elouan and rosé, a common thread runs through Stoller’s evolution; refinement over reinvention.

Its growth has come with intention as it explores all Oregon has to offer. Burr and her teammates can now tell the story of the entire state. It will be an exciting one, too.