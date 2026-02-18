5 Things to Do: Michael Jackson tribute concert in Dixon, Frosty Fun Day in Sterling this weekend

- “Top Gun” (Dixon): The Dixon Historic Theatre will show the classic ‘80s movie “Top Gun,” starring Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20. Tickets are $2. Click here for more information.
- Michael Jackson tribute concert (Dixon): MJ: The Illusion, the ultimate Michael Jackson experience, will be at The Dixon Historic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. Tickets start at $30. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Frosty Fun Day (Sterling): Bring the whole family to the 2nd annual Frosty Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 at Northland Mall in Sterling. This free event features family-friendly games, activities and community connections. The event is sponsored by Tri-County Opportunities Council and Head Start.
- Sauk Valley Media Wedding Showcase (Sterling): Engaged couples won’t want to miss this wedding showcase from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, at Northland Mall in Sterling. Attendees can explore exhibits featuring local wedding professionals. Admission is free.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 21, at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling.
