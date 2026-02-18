5 things to do in McHenry County: Kenny Chesney tribute show, ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ in Woodstock this weekend

- Kenny Live – The Chesney Experience (McHenry): The Vixen in McHenry welcomes this tribute to country singer Kenny Chesney Saturday, Feb. 21. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this all-ages show. Visit vixenmchenry.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Theatre 121’s “Singin’ in the Rain” (Woodstock): Theatre 121 presents the classic musical “Singin’ in the Rain” with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22 at the Woodstock Opera House. Visit the Woodstock Opera House’s website for more information or to purchase tickets.
- John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party (Crystal Lake): Dance to the music of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, the Big Bopper and more at this celebration of ‘50s music at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20 at Raue Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $53. Visit rauecenter.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Indoor Farmers Market at The Dole (Crystal Lake): Support local vendors at this indoor winter market at The Dole in Crystal Lake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb, 22. The Market+ Bar will be serving drinks, while guests can enjoy breakfast, brunch or lunch options from food vendors. Visit farmersmarketatthedole.org for more information.
- Black Baseball (Union): The McHenry County Historical Society & Museum in Union presents “Black Baseball” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. Join Ken Bartelt, Ph.D. candidate at UW-Milwaukee, as he reveals the history of Black Baseball across the country, beginning in 1920s, with the formation of the Negro National League. Visit mchenrycountyhistory.org for more information or to register.
The Scene