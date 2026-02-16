Country music star Ray Scott to perform at The Dixon Feb. 28

Country music artist Ray Scott will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre Feb. 28. (Photo provided by The Dixon Historic Theatre )

Country music star Ray Scott is bringing his “True Country Music, No Compromise” tour to The Dixon Historic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28.

Scott’s music can be described as honest, salt-of-the-earth country music. A North Carolina native and longtime Nashville favorite, Scott has built his reputation as a country music traditionalist, delivering songs rooted in grit, humor and heartfelt storytelling.

With his deep baritone voice and no-nonsense style, he brings fans the kind of straight-shooting country that never goes out of style. Scott connects with audiences through stories that feel both familiar and timeless.

Tickets start at $25.

Visit dixontheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.