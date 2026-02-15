Starved Rock Family Campground named as one of the best in the country

Starved Rock Family Campground has added a glamping tent with more to come. The glamping tent includes a queen size bed, two additional mattresses to accommodate up to four guests, seating for four, electricity, a mini fridge, AC/heater, access to water on site and a small care package. (Photo provided by Tina Settlemeyer)

If you’re looking for a camping adventure close to home this summer, check out the award-winning Starved Rock Family Campground.

The campground in Utica was named as the #4 Top Mid-Size Campgrounds in North America in the 2026 Campspot Awards. Campspot is a campground booking platform.

The awards recognize properties that deliver exceptional experiences for families and groups while balancing comfort, convenience and outdoor adventure. This honor highlights campgrounds that create memorable, engaging stays for guests of all ages, according to a news release from Campspot.

“Campgrounds are more than places to stay. They’re places where memories get made, traditions start, and community shows up,” Jeff Bettin, general manager of Marketplace at Campspot, said in the news release. “The Campspot Awards are our way of recognizing parks that consistently deliver standout guest experiences, backed by data, and celebrating the people who make those experiences happen.”

2026 Campspot Awards Highlights:

#1 Top Campground in the U.S.: Camp Fimfo - Texas Hill Country (New Braunfels, Texas)

A one-of-a-kind Hill Country getaway on the Guadalupe River with a resort-style pool scene, plus a swim-up bar, waterslides, and high-energy programming that turns a standard camping weekend into a real vacation.

#1 Top Campground in Canada: Sun Retreats Sherkston Shores (Port Colborne, Ontario)

A sprawling Lake Erie resort known for its sandy shoreline and family energy, with water attractions, on-site dining, and an activity lineup including unlimited mini golf and paddle boating that makes it feel like a true summer destination.

#1 Top RV Campground: Verde Ranch RV Resort (Camp Verde, Arizona)

A repeat standout that pairs basecamp access to Northern Arizona adventures with elevated on-site comfort like full-hookup big-rig sites, cabins and glamping, plus a heated pool and hot tubs that make it easy to unwind after a day out.

#1 Top Glamping Campground: Sun Outdoors Rehoboth Bay (Millsboro, Delaware)

A polished coastal stay on Rehoboth Bay with a private, pet-friendly beach, two pools (including an adults pool with a swim-up bar), and on-site dining, built for campers who want waterfront relaxation with resort-level convenience.

#1 Top Unique Campground: Brialee Family Campground (Ashford, Connecticut)

A family-run campground that stands out for its themed-weekends, with everything from Retro Rewind to an on-site Renaissance Faire, plus unique touches like a pet beach and gem mining experience that give families much more than a standard stay.

#1 Top Campground for Families: Jellystone Park™ Caledonia (Caledonia, Wisconsin)

A true family destination with big-ticket experiences, including America’s largest floating obstacle course, high ropes, laser tag and even a signature drone show that make for a truly memorable trip.

Additional 2026 Campspot Awards categories include Top Tent Campgrounds, Top Small Campgrounds, Top Midsize Campgrounds, Top Large Campgrounds, Top Campgrounds for Long-Term Camping and Top Public Campgrounds.

For more information about the 2026 Campspot Awards and a complete list of winners, visit campspot.com/awards.

For more information about Starved Rock Family Campground, visit starvedrockfamilycampground.com.