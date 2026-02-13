Brother John’s Big Bad Mardi Gras Band to perform at Joliet Area Historical Museum

Brother John’s Big Bad Mardi Gras Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. (Photo provided by Joliet Area Historical Museum. )

The Joliet Area Historical Museum’s indoor theater will be hoppin’ as Brother John’s Big Bad Mardi Gras Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27.

Celebrate Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras with Brother John and his group of super-talented musicians while listening to all the flavors of New Orleans in a musical gumbo of jazz, funk and Caribbean influences.

The band will play the soulful sounds of old school Crescent City R&B artists like Professor Longhair, Fats Domino, Dr. John the Neville Brothers and many more.

Doors open 6:15 p.m., where audiences can enjoy a beverage bar, snack vendor and free access to museum galleries and exhibits.

Tickets are $18 for museum members and $20 for the general public.

The museum is located at 204 N. Ottawa St. in downtown Joliet. For tickets or more information, visit for shows please go jolietmuseum.org or call 815-723-5201. Walk-ups are welcome while tickets last.