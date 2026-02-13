Axe throwing perfect for date nights, family or group outings

Axe throwing: it’s not just for lumberjacks anymore.

This increasingly popular activity offers a fun and surprisingly beneficial experience. Northern Illinois has you covered with a growing number of axe throwing venues, where you can blow off some steam while having a blast with friends, family or with that special someone on a date night. Axe throwing is similar to darts, where competitors throw an axe to hit a bullseye.

Here’s a list of some locations where you can test your skills and have a smashing good time. Check websites for current hours of operation or to reserve your time.

Twisted Limits Axe Throwing – McHenry

Twisted Limits has 12 lanes with digitally projected games, offering guests plenty of variety. Teens ages 12-18 are allowed to participate with a parent or guardian. Beer, wine and seltzers are available for purchase, and groups can bring their own food. The cost is $20 per person for one hour, $25 per person for 90 minutes and $30 per person for two hours. 1722 N. Richmond Road, McHenry. twistedlimits.com/axe

Master Axe Throwing – Bolingbrook

Enjoy craft beer and wine while having fun throwing your axe in a cozy setting. Only credit cards are accepted as payment. The cost is $19 per person Sunday-Friday and $24 on Saturdays for one hour; $35 per person Sunday-Friday and $42 per person Saturdays for two hours. 623 E. Boughton Road, Suite 150, Bolingbrook. masteraxethrowing.com

Rustic Ridge Axe Throwing is located at 117 N. 4th St., Oregon, and is affiliated with the World Axe Throwing League. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

Rustic Ridge Axe Throwing – Oregon

This locally owned business has both single target and double target lanes for large and smaller groups. Closed-toe shoes are required and no alcohol is allowed. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks are available for purchase. Reservations are encouraged. The cost is $25 per person per hour. 117 N. 4th St., Oregon rusticridgeaxethrowing.com

Whoop Your Axe – Sterling

Guests can enjoy hours of fun at this Sterling business, which also has a golf simulator, a bar and a game room, in addition to axe throwing. A rage room is also forthcoming. Soda, popcorn and adult beverages are available for purchase. Axe throwing is $20 per person per hour. 2317 E. Lincolnway, Suite C, Sterling. wya815.com

Axe Zone Throwing Lounge and Rage Room – Naperville

Throw axes at digitally projected targets and games, or release your stress in the Wreck Zone rage room. Participants must be at least 12 years old, and teens ages 12-17 must be accompanied by an adult. Guests can bring their own food and drink. The cost is $24.95 per person for one hour, $37.95 per person for 90 minutes and $49.95 per person for two hours. There can be up to four throwers per lane. 1592 W. Ogden Ave., Naperville. axezonelounge.com

Lockport Escape Room & Axe Throwing – Lockport

Play on the three lanes with projected targets that offer multiple games. Cosmic axe throwing is available upon request, which surrounds players in unique art and lighting. Three escape rooms are also on site. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. A party room is also available for private events. The cost for axe throwing is $35 per person for an hour. 16547 W. 159th St., Lockport. lockportescaperoom.com

Spartan Axe Throwing – Crystal Lake

Spartan Axe Throwing provides private lanes for each group in a family-friendly environment. Children are allowed to participate with an adult. Beer and wine are available for purchase. The cost is $25 per person for 90 minutes. 975 Nimco Drive, Unit D, Crystal Lake. spartanaxethrowing.com