Villa Verone celebrates 30 years in Geneva

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Villa Verone Ristorante Italiano, 416 Hamilton St., on Wednesday, Feb. 11, in celebration of their 30-year anniversary. Owner Pietro Verone cut the ribbon that was held by grandchildren Ella and Nathan Mathias.

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns, friends, family, staff members, Geneva Chamber staff and ambassadors joined in the celebration.

Villa Verone Ristorante Italiano is a family-owned business that features authentic Southern Italian fine cuisine.

They are open Tuesday-Sunday 3:30-9 p.m. For more information, visit villaverone.com.