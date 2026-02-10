The Beach House in Ottawa to host Mardi Gras party

The Beach House in Ottawa will host its 5th annual Mardi Gras party on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Morguefile )

New Orleans may be hundreds of miles from the Illinois Valley, but you’ll feel like you’re in the Big Easy with The Beach House’s Mardi Gras party.

The Ottawa restaurant will host its 5th annual event Tuesday, Feb. 17. Guests can sip on hurricanes while enjoying live music, beads and more.

The New Orleans-inspired menu includes etouffee, gumbo, jambalaya, red beans & rice, seafood and more.

According to the restaurant’s website, Mardi Gras is the final day of the Carnival celebration, occuring the night before Ash Wednesday. The words “Mardi” and “gras” are French for “Fat Tuesday,” which refers to the last night of eating rich foods before the season of Lent.

This event is expected to sell out. Click here for more information or to make a reservation.