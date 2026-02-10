Mania: The Abba Tribute will perform at Rialto Square Theatre

Mania: The Abba Tribute will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Mania: The Abba Tribute will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Saturday, Feb. 21.

According to a news release from the theatre, Mania: The ABBA Tribute has successfully toured every continent in the world and has played over 3,000 live concerts in over 35 countries. Mania continues in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish supergroup to millions of fans.

Featuring an extraordinary cast of talented musicians and performers, Mania: The ABBA Tribute delivers an authentic and unforgettable tribute to the legendary Swedish band that has captured the hearts of fans for generations.

With stunning costumes, energetic choreography, and impeccable musicianship, Mania: The ABBA Tribute recreates the magic of ABBA’s music in all its glory. From “Dancing Queen” to “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia” to “Take a Chance on Me,” the band performs all of ABBA’s greatest hits with passion and precision, transporting audiences back to the disco era of the 1970s, according to the release.

Ticket prices start at $39.50 and can be bought at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.