The Second City returns to Glen Ellyn for Valentine’s Day laughter

The Second City Touring Company will perform at the McAninch Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (timothymschmidt.com)

The Second City returns to the McAninch Arts Center on the campus of the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn with “Laugh Harder Not Smarter – The Best of the Second City” at 5 and 8 p.m. Feb. 14.

These clever and interactive performances by the renowned Second City Touring Company will feature an uproarious array of classic sketch comedy and songs plus fresh new works and the signature brand of quick-witted improv that The Second City is famous for. The MAC will feature a special Valentine’s cocktail to add a festive touch, according to a news release.

Since The Second City opened its doors in a small cabaret theater in 1959, it has delivered innovative, fast-paced satirical comedy with a fresh take on festive fun, according to the release.

Co-founded by Paul Sills, Howard Alk and Bernie Sahlins, The Second City grew to become one of the most influential and prolific comedy empires in the word, developing an entirely unique way of creating art and fostering generations of comedy personalities. Some of the best-known Second City alumni include Alan Arkin, Joan Rivers, Ed Asner, John Belushi, Bill Murray, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carrell and Tina Fey.

Tickets are $32-$49. To order tickets, go to AtTheMAC.org, call 630-942-4000 or visit the MAC Box Office. Box Office hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance.