Winter Wine Walk returns to downtown Utica Feb. 14

Wine enthusiasts warm up to a fire during the Winter Wine Walk on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Utica.

Wine enthusiasts warm up to a fire during the Winter Wine Walk on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Utica Winter Wine Walk returns from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 in the city’s downtown area.

Enjoy food and wine tastings by visiting the participating businesses in the Wine Walk “passport.” Guests can walk or take a trolley to each of the businesses in an open house format. Warm up in between stops at two fire pits set up on Mill Street.

Tickets are $25 and include a souvenir tasting glass and eight tasting tickets. Additional tasting tickets will be available for $1.25 each. Early check-in is available from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 at August Hill Winery. Day-of check-in is available at Canal Market.

For more information or to see a list of participating businesses, visit utica-il.gov/events-new/2026-utica-winter-wine-walk.

