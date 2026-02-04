Where to watch the big game in northern Illinois

While the Chicago Bears won’t be playing, Super Bowl Sunday is always a great time to gather with friends and enjoy some football over cold drinks and good food.

Across northern Illinois, bars and restaurants are rolling out watch parties that bring the energy, snacks and wall-to-wall coverage. Here are some locations that are hosting special parties as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Old Republic Kitchen + Bar – Elgin

Old Republic’s Super Sunday Watch Party will feature the game on 50 TVs in the heated outdoor igloo or inside bar. Guests can reserve tables and purchase AFC or NFC party packages, each with different food and drink options. Other food and drink specials will be available. Reservations will be available beginning at 4 p.m. 155 S. Randall Road, Elgin. oldrepublicbar.com

Sideouts Sports Tavern – Island Lake

Sideouts in Island Lake is hosting a Big Game Watch Party beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person or $100 per couple, and include a premium open bar until the end of the game, buffet with rigatoni alla vodka, chicken limon, wings and more until halftime, followed by a dessert table at halftime. Click here to purchase tickets. 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. 3dsideouts.com

Riverfront Bar & Grill – Peru

Game Day specials include all you can eat and drink off the regular menu with a purchase of a $45 wristband. Items can also be purchased individually. The pre-game party gets started at 2 p.m. with an acoustic performance from Nutzy Mac. 1525 Water St., Peru. riverfrontbar.com

Corrigan’s Pub – Shorewood

This friendly Irish bar in Shorewood is always a great choice to watch sports. Corrigan’s will have a free halftime buffet, in addition to $2.50 domestic beer bottles and $4 22-ounce draft beers, as well as a DJ before and after the game. Visit the Facebook page for more Game Day specials. 700 W. Jefferson St., Shorewood. corriganspub52.com

Jamo’s Live – Mokena

Jamo’s Live will have a delicious buffet at halftime, plus chances to win a PS5 with Madden 25. 10160 191st St., Mokena. jamoslive.com

Draft Picks – Naperville

Draft Picks is hosting a Big Game Watch Party at 5:30 p.m. with plenty of giveaways, prizes and specials on burgers, beer, Bloody Marys and more, as well as carryout specials on pizza and wings. 523 Fairway Drive, Naperville. draftpicksnaperville.com

Broken Oar – Port Barrington

Broken Oar will host a Super Bowl Bash at 5:30 p.m. with a free chili and nacho bar buffet during halftime. Enter a TV raffle each quarter for your chance to win big. Drink specials include $5 mimosas, $20 domestic beer buckets and more. 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. brokenoar.com