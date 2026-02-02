‘Unnecessary Farce’ comedy now playing at McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, the professional Equity theater company in residence at the McAninch Arts Center, presents Paul Slade Smith’s “Unnecessary Farce” directed by ensemble member Kurt Naebig, Thursday, Jan. 29 – Sunday, March 1. (Image provided by McAninch Arts Center. )

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, the professional equity theater company in residence at the McAninch Arts Center, presents Paul Slade Smith’s “Unnecessary Farce,” directed by ensemble member Kurt Naebig, now through Sunday, March 1.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

A pair of inept police officers set up a sting operation to trap an embezzling mayor meeting his female accountant. in Confusion fills the stage with doors slamming, clothes flying, bagpipes bleating and lots of donuts, all of which adds up to an over-the-top tale of mix-ups.

Naebig previously directed Slade’s “The Outsider” which opened BTE’s 2024-2025 season.

“I had a blast directing ‘The Outsider’ so I am really looking forward to working on this play,” Naebig said in a news release. “Paul is an internationally acclaimed playwright with a spot-on sense of what’s funny. Given his early career as an actor and performing with BTE, it’s as if he is already attuned to our wavelength and vice versa before the rehearsal process has begun. The play requires a cast with perfect comedic timing. We definitely have that cast, and BTE has a long history of strong performances of farce. Audiences are in for a wild and crazy ride.”

Tickets are $45.

For tickets or more information, visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630-942-4000.

The Box Office is open noon – 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance. Please note: this play contains adult themes and language.