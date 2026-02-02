Shaw Local

Egyptian Theatre’s ‘Countdown to the Oscars’ film series continues in February, March

By Shaw Local News Network

The Egyptian Theatre’s Countdown to the Oscars film series continues this month and next with screenings of some of the most iconic award-winning films.

The films celebrate Academy Award nominees and winners through the decades, shown on the largest movie screen in the county.

The Academy Awards are Sunday, March 15.

The films are shown at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

Feb. 3 – “The Man Who Would Be King” (1975)

Feb. 10 – “Witness” (1985)

Feb. 17 – “Apollo 13″ (1995)

Feb. 24 – “Good Night, and Good Luck” (2005)

March 3 – “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015)

March 10 – “Anora” (2025 Best Picture Winner)

Tickets are $13 – $15.

For more information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

