‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ ‘South Pacific’ playing at Aurora’s Paramount Theatre this winter, spring

"Dear Evan Hansen" will be at Aurora's Paramount Theatre Feb. 4-March 22, 2026. (Image provided by Paramount Theatre )

Paramount Theatre’s 14th Broadway Series continues this year, with musicals “Dear Evan Hansen” and “South Pacific” yet to come this winter and spring.

The Chicago area premiere of “Dear Evan Hansen” runs Feb. 4-March 22. Paramount’s new staging of one of the most iconic contemporary musicals of our time will be the first produced by any Chicago-area theater since the show’s national tour. It’s a six-time Tony Award-winner, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score, and won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

“South Pacific” runs April 29-June 14. “South Pacific" is a beloved musical tale that follows World War II armed services personnel through spy missions, war-time drama and romance in a tropical paradise with warm breezes, breathless sunsets and B52 bombers.

The Paramount Theatre presents "South Pacific" April 29-June 14, 2026. (Image provided by the Paramount Theatre )

“South Pacific” is a 10-time Tony Award-winner, including Best Book and Best Score, and also boasts some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most memorable showtunes like “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair” and “Bali Ha’i.”

In addition to the Broadway series, the first area Equity staging of “Ride the Cyclone,” runs from March 18–May 31.

Paramount’s smash hit production of “Million Dollar Quartet" at the Stolp Island Theatre has once again been extended. The next run of shows begins March 4 and runs through May 31.

Garrett Forrestal (center) plays Jerry Lee Lewis in "Million Dollar Quartet," the inaugural production at Paramount Theatre’s new Stolp Island Theatre, 5 E. Downer Place, Suite G, in downtown Aurora. (Photo by Liz Lauren)

For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.