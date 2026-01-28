5 Things to Do: Celebrity bartender fundraiser, Groundhog Day celebration at Starved Rock this weekend

- Exploreum Misfits: Pour Decisions for a Great Cause (Ottawa): Stop by Misfits in Ottawa from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30 for a celebrity bartender fundraiser. Teams of local bartenders will be serving up drinks and all tips collected will benefit the Ottawa Exploreum Children’s Museum. Click here for more information.
- Groundhog Day celebration (Starved Rock State Park): Starved Rock Visitors Center is the place to be for the family-friendly groundhog program “Hogging the Spotlight,” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 1. This program is free. Click here for more information.
- Trek Through Time: Guided Icefall and Ice Age History Hike (Starved Rock State Park): Learn about the geological history of Starved Rock State Park with a park naturalist. The event is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. Meet at Starved Rock State Park’s Ottawa Canyon parking lot. Click here for more information.
- Karaoke Night (Ottawa): Sing your heart out at Shakers in Ottawa every Thursday at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.
- Live music at August Hill Winery (Utica): Sample wines at August Hill’s Utica tasting room while enjoying live music from James Herr from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. Click here for more information.
The Scene