Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: Celebrity bartender fundraiser, Groundhog Day celebration at Starved Rock this weekend

5 Things To Do near me

5 Things To Do

By 5 Things to Do in Illinois Valley
  1. Exploreum Misfits: Pour Decisions for a Great Cause (Ottawa): Stop by Misfits in Ottawa from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30 for a celebrity bartender fundraiser. Teams of local bartenders will be serving up drinks and all tips collected will benefit the Ottawa Exploreum Children’s Museum. Click here for more information.
  2. Groundhog Day celebration (Starved Rock State Park): Starved Rock Visitors Center is the place to be for the family-friendly groundhog program “Hogging the Spotlight,” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 1. This program is free. Click here for more information.
  3. Trek Through Time: Guided Icefall and Ice Age History Hike (Starved Rock State Park): Learn about the geological history of Starved Rock State Park with a park naturalist. The event is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. Meet at Starved Rock State Park’s Ottawa Canyon parking lot. Click here for more information.
  4. Karaoke Night (Ottawa): Sing your heart out at Shakers in Ottawa every Thursday at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.
  5. Live music at August Hill Winery (Utica): Sample wines at August Hill’s Utica tasting room while enjoying live music from James Herr from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. Click here for more information.
The SceneA&EEntertainment5 Things to DoThe Scene - Illinois ValleyIllinois Valley Front Headlines