5 Things to Do: Billy Gibbons plays in St. Charles, Puzzle Palooza and more this weekend in Kane County

- Billy F Gibbons (St. Charles): Legendary ZZ Top frontman Billy F Gibbons will bring his BFG Band to the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 1. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Puzzle Palooza (St. Charles): The St. Charles Park District will host the adults-only Puzzle Palooza event at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 1. Teams of up to four people will compete against others to assemble at 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. Advance purchase and registration required. Click here for more information.
- Live comedy from Michael Winslow (Batavia): Comedian Michael Winslow will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Friday, Jan. 30 and Saturday, Jan. 31. Winslow has more than 75 film and TV credits. Click here for more information or to purchase tickest.
- Rick Lindy’s 40th Anniversary Ultimate ‘50s & ‘60s Show (St. Charles): Moonlight Theatre in St. Charles will host this ultimate tribute to the music of the early rock ‘n’ roll era, with songs by Elvis, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis and many more. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Adrenalize – The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience (St. Charles): The Arcada Theatre will host this tribute band to Def Leppard, recreating their iconic sounds and live show, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. Tickets start at $32.75. Click here for more information.
The Scene