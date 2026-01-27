La Salle’s Stage 212 to present ‘Little Women,’ ‘The Shark is Broken’ and more in 2026 season

Stage 212 in La Salle will present "The Shark is Broken" on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 13-22, 2026. (Image provided by Stage 212 )

Stage 212 in La Salle returns in 2026 with a brand new season of exciting live theater.

The new season’s theme is “Nostalgia Reimagined: Escaping Into Connection,” which encourages audiences to rediscover the power of connection, memory and imagination through four distinct yet deeply intertwined productions, according to a news release from Stage 212.

Stage 212 in La Salle will present "Little Women" Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Feb. 6-15, 2026. (Image provided by Stage 212 )

Winter opens with “Little Women,” a musical based on Louisa May Alcott’s timeless, captivating story, directed by Karen Lesman. “Little Women” follows the four March sisters as they navigate the challenges of adolescence and adulthood in Civil War–era New England. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Feb. 6-15. Tickets are $22.

Spring stumbles in with “The Play That Goes Wrong,” the hilarious, global phenomenon of a comedy, directed by Deb Lenhausen. The play is a chaotic, over-the-top celebration of theatre, and to the people who cling to it for dear life. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays April 17-26. Tickets are $17.

Summer harks back to the good old days with the Tony Award-winning “The Drowsy Chaperone,” a loving send-up of the Golden Age musical, directed by Doug Bartelt. The story centers on a devoted musical theatre fan who plays his favorite 1920s show on his record player, prompting the production to burst to life in his apartment. The musical runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays July 10-26. Tickets are $22.

Fall brings drama to the stage – behind the scenes drama, that is - when Dave Roden directs “The Shark is Broken,” a seriocomic look at the making of “Jaws.” The story takes place during the filming of the iconic 1974 movie, where actors Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider are confined to their boat between endless production delays. The play runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 13-22. Tickets are $17. This show contains adult themes and may not be suitable for all ages.

Tickets and season passes, which are $70, are available online at stage212.org or by calling 815-224-3025 Monday from 4 - 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - noon.