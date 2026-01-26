Galentine’s Day events happening in northern Illinois this February

Blumen Gardens in Sycamore carries hundreds of types of flowers, most of them were in full bloom Monday.

Celebrate your female friendships and the women in your life this winter with special Galentine’s Day events happening around northern Illinois.

This unofficial holiday, celebrated annually on Feb. 13, is a time for ladies to ditch the romance and have an evening out with your best girls.

FEB. 5:

Alter Brewing – Downers Grove

Alter Brewing in Downers Grove and Paper & Twine Floral will host a Galentine’s Day Floral Workshop from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5. Gather with friends to learn how to make beautiful floral arrangements. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Tapville Social – Naperville

Tapville Social will host Galentine’s Day Cocktails & Sweet Treat Pairings from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5. The event will feature four cocktails, each perfectly paired with four sweet treats. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. Click here for more information.

FEB. 6:

Trend + Relic – St. Charles

Trend + Relic in St. Charles is hosting a Galentine’s Day celebration from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6. Guests can enjoy a special Galentine’s Day drink, charcuterie demos, cookie pop-up, photo booths and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

FEB. 7:

The Rustic Fox – North Aurora

The Rustic Fox in North Aurora will host its annual Galentine’s Day Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. The event will feature more than 100 vendors with furniture, vintage items, home decor, children’s items, jewelry, food and much more. Enjoy light refreshments while shopping. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

FEB. 10:

Juliet’s Tavern – Joliet

The Joliet Junior Women’s Club, Glitter Your Palette and Juliet’s Tavern will host Galentine’s: From the Heart Wood Painting Event from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 at Juliet’s in Joliet. Guests can choose from more than 60 designs to paint. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

FEB. 12:

Amore Mio – Aurora

Charms & Cocktails: A Galentine’s Dinner at Amore Mio Restaurant & Piano Bar in downtown Aurora is set for 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12. The $30 ticket includes a DIY Charm Bar Experience and one martini at check-in. Dinner and additional drinks will be available for purchase. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Galentine’s on Main – Morrison

Grab your friends and head to Main Street in downtown Morrison for an evening of friendship and fun from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12. Shop and sip while visiting local businesses. Visit the Morrison Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page for more information and a list of participating businesses.

BubbleHouse Brewing Company – Lisle

The Galentine’s Day Celebration is from 5-9 p.m., and will feature music from Colleen Wild from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and food from Kathy of Tamales+ from 5-8 p.m. Guests can also enjoy treats from The Crumbummery and can browse Self Made scrubs and lotions, along with jewelry and crystals from Bohemia. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

FEB. 13:

Ethereal Craft Chocolate – Woodstock

The Loft at Ethereal in Woodstock will host a Galentine’s Day Cookie Workshop from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Grab your friends and enjoy an evening of getting creative in the kitchen with host Desserts & Stuff bakery. A complimentary glass of wine is included in the ticket price. 140 Cass St., Woodstock. Click here for more information.

Amore Mio – Aurora

Amore Mio Restaurant & Piano Bar will host a Galentine’s PJ Party from 8-11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Grab your friends and wear your coziest PJs, and celebrate with a live DJ, drinks, dessert bar and more. Dinner and additional drinks will be available for purchase. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Yellow Bird Books – Aurora

This woman-owned book store will close to the public between 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 for this special Galentine’s Day event. The ticket includes a friendship bracelet-making station, candle decorating station, wineglass decorating station, snack and more. Tickets are $40 per person. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Ceramic Creations – Joliet

Visit Ceramic Creations in Joliet from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 for a fun Galentine’s Night Out event. Guests will paint their own cowboy hat while sipping on wine or mimosas. Instructions, materials and light refreshments are included in the cost of $55 per person. Visit the Facebook page for more information or to purchase tickets.

Blumen Gardens – Sycamore

Blumen Gardens will host two Galentine’s Day parties this year. The first is from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 and the second is from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15. The events include charcuteries, cocktails and a floral arrangement workshop. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Paint & Sip – Tonica (Illinois Valley)

Camp Aramoni in Tonica will host a Galentine’s Day Paint & Sip Party from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Doors open at 5 p.m. The ticket price includes materials needed for the art project, charcuteries and one complimentary glass of wine or beer. Additional drinks must be purchased from the open bar. Painting Parties by Lucy will teach guests how to paint and decorate a Valentine’s Day wreath. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

K. Hollis Jewelers & Wine Bar – Batavia

K. Hollis Jewelers will host a Galentine’s Day Beading Party from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Guests can design their own beaded bracelet while enjoying drink specials, light snacks and the company of other women. Spots are limited for the 45-minute sessions. The cost is $40 per bracelet. Click here for more information or to reserve a spot.

Sterling-Rock Falls YMCA – Sterling

The Sterling-Rock Falls YMCA will host a Galentine’s Day Dance Party from 6-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Dance along with your friends to WERQ, a fun hip hop dance fitness class. The cost is $10 and child watch will be available. Click here for more information or to register.

FEB. 14:

Geneva Winery – Batavia

Geneva Winery in Batavia will host a Galentine’s Day event from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. Ladies can celebrate their friends with good wine and great company. Enjoy mimosas, mocktails and wine that will be available for purchase. The ticket includes two glasses of wine. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

FEB. 15:

Gilted Edge Winery – Newark

Stop by for the Galentine’s Day at the Winery event from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15. Bring your friends for an afternoon of Last Clasp Jewelry and wine. Glasses of wine will be 10% off. Gilted Edge is a small, family-owned winery located about six miles south of Yorkville, and specializes in bourbon barrel-aged wines. For more information, visit giltededgewinery.com.