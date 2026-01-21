5 Things to Do: Eagle Watch Weekend at Starved Rock, puzzle tournament and more this weekend

- Eagle Watch Weekend (Starved Rock): Eagle Watch Weekend is Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25. Activities throughout the weekend include “Birds of Prey” programs at several locations throughout the Illinois Valley, as well as Winter Guided Hikes and exhibits. Click here for more information.
- Live Music & Wine (Utica): Relax with a glass of wine and enjoy live music from Steve Sharp from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24 at August Hill Winery’s tasting room in Utica. Click here for more information.
- Puzzle Tournament (Ottawa): Reddick Public Library will host a Puzzle Tournament for ages 12 and up at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25. Puzzlers will work in groups of 1-5 and try to assemble a 500-piece puzzle in one hour. Click here for more information.
- Burn N Bush (Peru): Burn N Bush, a two-man acoustic band, will perform at Riverfront Bar & Grill in Peru at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24. Click here for more information.
- Trek Through Time: Guided Icefall and Ice Age History Hike (Starved Rock State Park): Learn about the geological history of Starved Rock State Park with a park naturalist. The event is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. Meet at Starved Rock State Park’s Ottawa Canyon parking lot. Click here for more information.
The Scene