Egyptian Theatre brings rock ’n’ roll nostalgia to DeKalb with John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party

John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party takes the stage at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25.

John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party takes the stage at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre. )

By Shaw Local News Network

Rock ’n’ roll history comes alive at the historic Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb when John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party takes the stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25.

Presented in the spirit of the legendary Winter Dance Party tour of 1959, the high-energy tribute concert celebrates the music of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper—three icons whose careers helped shape the sound of American rock music, according to a news release from the Egyptian Theatre.

Mueller, widely recognized as one of the nation’s top Buddy Holly tribute artists, delivers a performance praised for its authenticity, musical precision and heartfelt storytelling.

Backed by a live band, the show recreates the excitement of the era with period-accurate arrangements and fan favorites such as “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “La Bamba” and “Chantilly Lace.”

The family-friendly matinee performance offers audiences of all ages a chance to experience the timeless music that inspired generations of artists and fans alike.

Tickets are available now at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1215.

