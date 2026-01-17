The best bars to watch Bears-Rams on Sunday in northern Illinois

Melissa Jasso makes a drink at Herner's Hideaway in Genoa City, Wis., on Friday, Jan 9, 2026. The bar is officially a Green Bay Packer's bar but splits about 50-50 between Packers' fans and Chicago Bears' fans. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Chicago Bears will take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Divisional Playoff round on Sunday at Soldier Field. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.

If you aren’t planning on making the trek into the city, plenty of sports bars around northern Illinois will have watch parties with food and drink specials and maybe even some prizes or giveaways.

Riverfront Bar & Grill – Peru

Riverfront will have the game on all 16 big screens, so you won’t miss a play. Game day specials include $2 domestic drafts and $2 rail mixers, beginning at 5 p.m. Before kick off, catch live music from 2 to 5 p.m. from Jon Swags, who will perform country and rock hits from the ‘90s through today. 1525 Water St., Peru. riverfrontbar.com

Corrigan’s Pub – Shorewood

This friendly Irish bar in Shorewood is always a great choice to watch sports. With plenty of TVs and a festive atmosphere, Corrigan’s Bears Watch Party will have specials like $5 Bear Bombs, $3 import bottles, $10 wings, $12 shrimp and more. Visit the Facebook page for more game day specials. 700 W. Jefferson St., Shorewood. corriganspub52.com

MVP Sports Bar – Sycamore

MVP Sports Bar, one of the best places to catch a game in DeKalb County, will host a Bears Watch Party at the neighboring Regale Center. The game will be shown on the 24-foot-wide 4K projector. The event begins one hour before kickoff. Twenty-two tables of six people will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The $40 ticket includes a buffet and four drink tickets. This event is for adults 21 and older. Visit the Facebook page for more information or to buy tickets. 124 S. California St., Sycamore. mvpsportsbarsycamore.com

Jamo’s Live – Mokena

Jamo’s Live is hosting a Bears Watch Party with pasta, pizza and salad served at kickoff. The game will be shown on Jamo’s big screens throughout the venue. This event is for adults 21 and older. Stick around for the after-party with DJ Buddha. Cover is $5. 10160 191st St., Mokena. jamoslive.com

Rosati’s Pizza Pub – Yorkville

There’s not a bad seat in the house for Rosati’s Bears Watch Party at 5:30 p.m., as all 28 TVs will have the game. Enjoy $9 domestic beer pitchers and a chance to win a signed and framed Bears Mike Ditka jersey. Visit the Facebook page for more details. 1985 Marketview Drive, Yorkville.

Draft Picks – Naperville

Draft Picks is hosting a Bears Watch Party at 5:30 p.m. with specials on burgers, beer, Bloody Marys and more. The menu includes wings, cheese curds, burgers, pizza, nachos, tacos, salads and more. 523 Fairway Drive, Naperville. draftpicksnaperville.com

The Arcada Theatre – St. Charles

While not a sports bar, the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles is hosting a free Bears watch party beginning at 1 p.m. Watch the game on a 40-foot video wall TV and theater-style seating. Drink specials include $5 drafts. No tickets or reservations are required. The early Sunday football game also will be broadcast. Visit arcadalive.com for more information.

Black Door Pub – Aurora

Black Door Pub will have some great specials at their Bears Watch Party, as well as live game sound throughout the bar. Food and drink specials include $3 beers, $1 wings, $6 burgers and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information. 255 E. Indian Trail Road, Aurora. blackdoorpub.com

Shakers Sports Bar & Grill – Ottawa

Craft beer, live entertainment and lots of sports await you at Shakers. The Bears Watch Party begins at 4 p.m., with half-priced appetizers, free chili, $3 Busch Light beer and $4 Bloody Marys. 121 W. Stevenson Road, Ottawa. shakersottawa.com

Broken Oar – Port Barrington

Watch the game on 20 HD TVs across two levels at Broken Oar’s Bears Watch Party. Specials include $1 hot dogs, $5 mimosas, $20 domestic and $25 aluminum buckets. Enjoy music from Judson Brown Band before kickoff at 2 p.m. 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. brokenoar.com

Bars that don’t have specific information on watch parties, but are good local sports bars

Rookies All-American Pub & Grill, several locations in Kane & McHenry counties

Rookies has locations in St. Charles, Geneva, Huntley, Elgin, Crystal Lake, and Hoffman Estates. Each site has multiple TVs, perfect for when you want to watch several games side by side. Visit the website or check each location’s Facebook page for specific watch party information. rookiespub.com

Another Round Bar & Grill – Downers Grove

Another Round Bar & Grill is a great place to watch the game in DuPage County, with two bars and plenty of TVs, as well as a late-night menu with pizza, burgers, wings and more. Another Round will have garlic parmesan wings, ice-cold beer and hot pizza for Sunday’s game. 5141 Main St., Downers Grove. anotherroundbarandgrill.com

Dunk’s Bar & Grill – Dixon

With TVs over the bar and placed throughout the dining area, there’s not a bad seat in the house to watch the game at Dunk’s, which used to be known as Corner Spot. The menu is vast and varied, with both food and drink specials every night. 510 Chicago Ave., Dixon. dunksbar.com

Fatty’s Pub & Grille – DeKalb

Fatty’s is a top place in town to catch a Northern Illinois University football game or any other game. The legendary DeKalb bar has several rooms to watch the games, with TVs scattered around the bar and dining areas. 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. fattysniu.com

Goal Line Sports Bar & Grill – Crystal Lake

Memorabilia and flags from the Chicago Bears and Blackhawks are displayed at this sports haven in a former house in Crystal Lake, making for a unique interior setup. Watch the game on one of the many TVs located around the bar, and enjoy a menu that features pizza, a wide variety of salads and traditional sports bar appetizers like wings, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders and more. 85 Brink St., Crystal Lake. goallinesportsgrill.com

Double ‘J’ Sports Bar – Joliet

Joliet’s west side is home to Double “J” Sports Bar, with walls of TVs inside – a great place to watch several games at once! Double “J” also offers a wide range of bourbons. 1001 Essington Road, Joliet. doublejsportsbar.com

Flagship on the Fox – St. Charles

This sports bar in downtown St. Charles, perched just steps off the Fox River, has several TVs in the bar area to catch the game. Flagship will have full audio of the Bears game throughout the bar. 100 S. Riverside Ave., St. Charles. flagshiponthefox.com

Ellyn’s Tap & Grill – Glen Ellyn

This neighborhood bar and grill has 15 TVs, a relaxed atmosphere and a great selection of craft beers, whiskey and cocktails. Menu items include a variety of appetizers, tacos, sandwiches, salads, burgers, pasta, desserts and more. 940 Roosevelt Road, Glen Ellyn. ellyns.com

Legends Grill and Bar – Yorkville

Enjoy craft cocktails and an extensive beer list while watching the game on one of the many TVs at the bar. Daily food and drink specials are available, including their famous jumbo wings and shrimp. Other locations include Woodridge and Mokena. 620 W. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville. legendsgrillbar.com/yorkville-il

Heroes West Sports Grill – Joliet & Lemont

The original location in Joliet has 45 HD TVs, while the Lemont location has 23 HD TVs, so you won’t miss any of the action. Enjoy the made-from-scratch menu and wash it down with one of 38 draft beers. 1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet and 1015 State St., Lemont. heroeswestbar.com

9th Street Pub – La Salle

Catch the game on 9th Street Pub’s big screen and enjoy food and drink specials, as well as giveaways. This bar and grill has been serving the Illinois Valley for nearly 50 years. Menu items include wings, cheese curds, breaded mushrooms for appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, fries and even breakfast. 253 Ninth St., La Salle. 9thstpub.com