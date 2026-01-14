‘Feast of the Fellowship’ dinner Jan. 21-22 at Village Vinter in Algonquin

Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien won’t want to miss the Village Vintner’s “Feast of the Fellowship” dinners, which are based on the author’s “Legendarium.”
The events are at 5 or 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21 or at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22 at the family-owned eatery, located at 2380 Esplanade Drive, near the Algonquin Commons.
Guests will enjoy a six-course meal with 2-ounce wine pairings.
The meal includes:
- Slow-cooked Hunter’s Stew loaded with tender meat, vegetables and herbs
- Oven-roasted mushroom caps stuffed with a rich herb-garlic filling, finished with melted cheese and a crisp golden top
- House-made hummus infused with roasted garlic and savory mushrooms
- Slow-roasted pork ribs
- Seasoned oven-baked snapper
- Strawberry parfait
The cost is $60 per person and reservations can be made by calling 847-658-4900. These events, which have a limited number of spots, are expected to sell out.
Visit villagevintner.com for more information.