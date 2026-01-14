5 Things to Do: Wine & Cheese pairing party, crystal bowl sound bath and more in Kendall County

- Crystal Bowl Sound Bath (Oswego): Relax at the Little White School Museum as you enjoy the soft sounds of eight crystal bowls. The event, which is for ages 13 and up, is at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15. The cost is $18 for residents. Click here for more information.
- Pairing Party: All Things Wine and Cheese, Please (Oswego): Visit the Fox Valley Winery for this fun event from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, where guests can sample specialty cheeses, fruits and wines, all perfectly paired. Tickets are $30. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Dinosaur Dimensions Exhibition (Sandwich): Audiences will experience full-sized gigantic dinosaur animatronics woven into an hour long multimedia show at the Sandwich Opera House from 7-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16 and 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Jukeboxx Mafia (Yorkville): Enjoy live music from Jukeboxx Mafia at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 at Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville. Click here for more information.
- Trivia Night/Karaoke Party (Oswego): Visit Nash Vegas Saloon in Oswego on Wednesday nights for trivia at 7:30 p.m., followed by karaoke at 9:30 p.m. Visit the saloon’s Facebook page for more information.
The Scene