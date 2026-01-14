5 Things to Do: Art classes and workshops in Ottawa, Tonica and more this weekend in the Illinois Valley

- Craft & Chill (Ottawa): Relax with friends at Open Space Gallery’s Craft & Chill journaling and collage event from from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15. The gallery will have a variety of materials available to use. Click here for more information.
- Winter Snowglobe Paint & Sip Class (Tonica): Camp Aramoni in Tonica will host this fun class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15. Guests will enjoy a drink while getting creative. The cost is $50 per person, which includes one drink, charcuterie and painting materials. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Oil Painting Workshop (Ottawa): Learn how to create a beautiful landscape oil painting at this workshop at Open Space Gallery from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18. Space is limited and registration is required. The cost is $55. Click here for more information.
- Sunday brunch (Utica): Enjoy brunch Sunday, Jan. 18 at August Hill Winery’s Utica tasting room from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., featuring goods from Millstone Bakery. Click here for more information.
- Winter Wildlife Trolley Tour/Guided Winter Hike (Oglesby): Starved Rock Lodge has Winter Wildlife Trolley Tours available on several dates throughout the winter. Take a tour at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 17. The tour will depart from the Lodge, and take visitors to see the bison at Buffalo Rock State Park. Or try a guided winter hike at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 or Sunday, Jan. 18. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
