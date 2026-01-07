5 Things to Do: Taylor Swift tribute concert, singer Olivia Minogue live in Yorkville this weekend

- A Taylor Swift Experience (Sandwich): “Are You Ready For It: A Taylor Swift Experience” will headline the Sandwich Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. Enjoy the pop star’s biggest hits in this energetic live performance. Tickets start at $49. Click here for more information.
- Clay Clear Band (Yorkville): The Clay Clear Band will perform southern rock and authentic country music at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10 at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall. Tickets are $20 in advance. Click here for more information.
- Olivia Minogue (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville will welcome singer Olivia Minogue, as seen on NBC’s “The Voice” at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. Click here for more information.
- History Book Club (Oswego): The Little White School Museum will host a discussion about the book “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11. Click here for more information.
- Pairing Party: All Things Wine and Cheese, Please (Oswego): Sample wines, specialty cheeses and fruit at the Fox Valley Winery Thursday, Jan. 15. A limited number of spots are available and reservations are required. Click here for more information.
The Scene