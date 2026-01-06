5 Things to Do: Live country music, line dancing and more in the Sauk Valley

- Live music from Roseland (Mt. Morris): Country band Roseland will perform at the Idle Hour in Mt. Morris at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. This show is for adults 21 and over. Click here for more information.
- Karaoke at Mad Water Saloon (Dixon): Sing your heart out with Mighty Mouth Karaoke at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9 at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Country Line Dancing (Dixon): Try your hand at country line dancing at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon on Monday, Jan. 12 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Intermediate and advanced lessons are offered from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by open dancing for all skill levels from 6-8:30 p.m. The cost is $2 per person. Visit Mad Water Saloon’s Facebook page for more information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 10 at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Click here for more information.
- 21st Regional Survey of Art (Dixon): The Next Picture Show’s annual exhibit, which celebrates the work of regional artists in a variety of media, opened Jan. 7 and runs through Feb. 14. Click here for more information about The Next Picture Show and the exhibit.
The Scene